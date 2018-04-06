Crime Briefs: Sex offender fails to register

A 33-year-old man from Rifle was arrested Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender. According to court documents, he hadn't attempted to register since December of last year.

On March 7, at approximately 8:56 a.m., the man did attempt to register. According to the affidavit, he called the Rifle Police Department to ask about registering over the phone, as he said he was in the hospital and planned to enroll in rehab at a center in Grand Junction thereafter.

The community service officer on the line told him he must appear in person; that he could not register by phone. She also advised he contact a sex offender compliance coordinator to schedule the registration beforehand.

Five days later, a compliance coordinator called his probation officer to tell her he still hadn't registered.

The probation officer told the compliance coordinator that he also hadn't verified a visit to the rehab center and when his mother-in-law provided the address for the facility, a staff member said he hadn’t enrolled.

A building manager at his residence also said he had been evicted eight days before when the compliance officer tried to track him down at his home. The landlord also said he had decided to stay one additional night, despite his eviction. The documents say he did pay his rent in full and that included the additional night's stay.

A compliance officer ran his name through the National Crime Information Center's database, which would show any prior attempts to register in other jurisdictions. The message she received said he had not.

The 33-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and is being held on $9,000 bond.

SUSPICIOUS DRIVER

On Thursday afternoon, a Glenwood Springs police sergeant noticed a blue Honda Civic known to him from a previous incident, in which the owner of the car stated only family members were allowed to operate the vehicle to and from school.

On Thursday night, the officer watched the unknown driver pull into a closed gas station, without fueling it, before driving off.

The officer initiated a traffic stop for suspicious behavior and noticed the vehicle had "black out tail lights."

A different officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the 18-year-old driver and a minor, who was sitting in the front seat.

According to the documents, the officers learned through questioning that the driver was not authorized to control the vehicle.

A third police officer spotted a blue pipe with burnt marijuana residue on the floor near the minor’s feet.

Officers retrieved a Costco membership card, a Colorado Supreme Court registration card, a Nordstrom credit card, an airport travel card, a medical insurance card, and a family photo while arresting the driver. All of the cards belonged to a former district attorney who lived close to the vehicle's owner.

When asked, the driver said he found the wallet and cards near a friend's home and planned to return it.

He is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated motor vehicle theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and criminal possession of a financial device.

CAR THEFT

A 24-year-old male is being held in custody in connection with an incident that involved a recent car theft.

On January 20, a Rifle police officer called for backup at City Market after he spotted a 25-year-old woman who had just left drug paraphernalia and ammunition in a safe at a motel room she had rented minutes before. The officers scanned the store but could not find the woman.

One officer spotted a 24-year-old male inside the stolen car but he escaped while police were looking for the woman inside the supermarket.

Before the car was towed and returned to the registered owner, officers collected DNA from inside the vehicle.

The registered car owner later told police that two devices had previously connected to bluetooth while the car was stolen and she spelled out both users' names.

Police searched Garfield County Jail's database for both names and found the 24-year-old male's uniquely- spelled name on a court docket from a separate incident in which he had just been released on bond.

The officers are awaiting laboratory comparison of the DNA swabs collected in both incidences.

The 24-year-old male denies any involvement with the stolen car.