Crime Briefs: Stolen truck full of money and meth; suitcase belongings tell different story

Stolen Dodge Ram, $100 bills, 1.68 grams of meth

At approximately 12:12 a.m. Aug. 19, a sergeant with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office was driving behind a reportedly stolen vehicle near Carbondale.

According to an affidavit in the case, the sergeant conducted a high-risk stop on the blue Dodge Ram at the entrance of a nearby trailer park.

Upon contacting the vehicle’s driver and passenger, neither spoke English nor had identification on them and, “both appeared to be … looking for an escape route.”

After detaining both subjects, officers noticed a $100 bill on the ground next to the Dodge Ram’s driver side door. Upon looking closer, officers found a wallet and several more bills on the ground.

Additionally, inside the wallet was a picture that matched the vehicle’s driver.

The 21-year-old male was then placed under arrest and transported to the Garfield County Jail.

Upon searching the wallet, officers discovered two small bags that contained a “white crystalized substance,” which later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. The combined weight of meth in both bags was 1.68 grams.

The 21-year-old male was subsequently charged with driving a vehicle while license under restraint, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, warrant, criminal impersonation and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

‘He doesn’t have diabetes; all of the needles are because he uses drugs‘

At approximately 3:09 p.m. Aug. 19, Silt Police responded to a trespass call involving a “white male, wearing a muscle shirt.”

The reporting party advised that the male suspect, “took a bunch of his stuff” before getting a ride to a nearby convenience store.

Upon confronting the 27-year-old male at a Kum & Go, officers noticed ‘that he was very nervous and sweating a lot,’ according to the arrest affidavit.

The 27-year-old opened a suitcase in his possession, which contained clothing and an additional dark blue backpack. Officers also noticed a single syringe inside and when asked about it, the subject claimed it was for his type 1 diabetes.

The subject was not carrying insulin or a blood sugar level-testing device.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers called the reporting party who stated, “No he doesn’t have diabetes; all of the needles are because he uses drugs.”

The reporting party claimed to have known the suspect for approximately 14 years.

A further search of the subject turned up a glass pipe with white residue, a scale, five butane torches, a bag of needles, multiple credit cards with different names, two social security cards and a ‘female’s ID badge for a massage school.’

The subject was arrested and transported to the Garfield County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of ID Docs- multiple victims, criminal possession of a financial device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meth under the Grand Avenue Bridge

At approximately 12:26 a.m. Aug. 17, officers with the Glenwood Springs Police department recognized a male with an outstanding felony warrant under the Grand Avenue Bridge.

Upon being advised that he was under arrest, the 40-year-old male “immediately tensed his arms” and “began to reach for his right side waistband and right front pocket” according to the arrest affidavit.

After one of the arresting officers drew his Taser, the male subject complied and was placed under arrest.

After searching the male’s wallet, “two clear, small plastic baggies” were discovered which contained a crystalline substance.

Additionally, once lodged at the Garfield County Jail, a routine search turned up four more small bags with a crystalline substance.

According to the arrest affidavit all six bags combined weighed 7.7 grams and tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

The suspect was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and introducing contraband in the 1st degree.

