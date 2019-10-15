CRIME BRIEFS: Stolen wallet leads to hotel confrontation; man calls alleged car theft a ‘misunderstanding’

MAN CHECKS INTO HOTEL, POLICE SURROUND HIS ROOM

Shortly after 8 a.m. Oct. 10, a 28-year-old man informed a Glenwood Springs Police officer his wallet was stolen and that his credit cards were being used.

The man reported last seeing his wallet in his wife’s car, which “was likely not locked” according to the arrest affidavit.

After checking his online bank statement, the man noticed charges to an area hotel that he did not make.

Upon arriving on scene, officers were told that the 33-year-old male suspect had in fact checked into the hotel at 11:15 p.m. the previous evening.

Additionally, after reviewing surveillance footage, the suspect matched the description of a 33-year-old man wanted out of Boulder County for burglary.

According to the affidavit, the 33-year-old’s hotel room “was surrounded by officers” and upon exiting to “smoke a cigarette” the alleged thief was ordered to the ground.

While searching the suspect’s hotel room officers located the reporting party’s wallet and credit cards.

The 33-year-old suspect was transported to the Garfield County Jail where he was lodged on an outstanding warrant in addition to first degree criminal trespass, theft, unauthorized use of a financial device, and criminal possession of a financial device.

HOSPITAL VISIT LEADS TO STOLEN CAR

On Oct. 8, at approximately 9:59 a.m. officers with the Rifle Police Department responded to a disturbance call at Grand River Hospital.

Dispatch advised that three men had attempted to steal a 20-year-old woman’s 2001 red Pontiac Grand Prix near the hospital’s emergency room entrance.

According to the arrest affidavit, when the 20-year-old woman returned to her car and found it locked, “She found it odd because she never [locked] her car.”

Once inside the vehicle, the woman witnessed someone opening the trunk as though they were about to load items into it.

Upon exiting the car to confront the person, the woman witnessed three males get into a tan colored sedan before fleeing the scene.

Hospital security footage later showed the vehicle as being “consistent with a Chevrolet Impala” according to the arrest affidavit.

At approximately 1:47 p.m. officers located the Chevrolet Impala and three men standing next to it along the 200 block of W. Third Street.

After handcuffing the three suspects, it was revealed that one had “five outstanding warrants for his arrest” including aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The 23-year-old man with five warrants claimed it was a “misunderstanding” and that he “just mistook the car.”

According to the suspect, someone by the name of “Alexi” told him to get the red Pontiac. The suspect, however, could not provide contact information for Alexi.

Additionally, the 23-year-old man told officers that he was the only one who entered the Pontiac to retrieve its keys.

The 23-year-old man was transported to the Garfield County Jail and booked on several charges including attempted motor vehicle theft.

