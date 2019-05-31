Crime Briefs: suspect found in nearby garage

On May 4, just before 5 a.m., police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on West Avenue in Rifle. Multiple suspects were reported to be sitting in the vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene nine minutes later, a male party exited the vehicle and started running south as the officer approached, states the arrest affidavit.

The officer observed a bag of marijuana in the vehicle and neither of the occupants, 18 and 19, was 21. Both were detained.

The officer searched the area and believed the unidentified male was in a residence he was last seen near. He contacted the homeowner, who said no one had come into the residence.

The officer then checked the garage, which was locked. The homeowner said the suspect must be there because he did not leave it locked.

The homeowner opened the garage and the male suspect was located standing the front corner trying to hide, according to the affidavit .

The officer placed him under arrest and found drug paraphernalia on a mat he reportedly attempted to step on to conceal it. 4.1 grams of methamphetamine were also found.

Upon a further search of the vehicle, the officer found a backpack with a padlock on it. The officer believed there to be a handgun inside the pack. The officer had to cut the lock after the suspect refused to open it where a handgun was found, states the affidavit.

He was charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender, among other charges.

Stolen car found by owner

On May 26, a car valued at around $7,500 was reported stolen to the Glenwood Springs Police Department.

The following day, at around 9 p.m., the owner of the vehicle called dispatch back and said he located vehicle. He said it was parked in the parking lot on Grand Avenue. He also said the stolen vehicle was occupied by multiple parties, according to the arrest affidavit.

Upon arrival, police placed the two suspects, 35 and 24, under arrest. The reporting party said he saw the male suspect get out of the driver’s front seat of the stolen vehicle.

Officers performed a felony traffic stop and found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The two suspects denied stealing the vehicle or even knowing it was stolen, states the affidavit.

Officers found the vehicle was packed full of miscellaneous items, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools that did not belong to the owner.

The two suspects were charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal possession of burglary tools, among other charges.