Crime briefs: Suspect says victim had black eye because he poked it

A woman called police on July 2 at 7:12 p.m. and reported that her daughter had been assaulted by her boyfriend, according to a Garfield County sheriff's deputy.

The woman called police and told them her daughter didn't have a cell phone and that she had called from a liquor store in Glenwood Springs to report the alleged abuse.

Once police arrived, the alleged victim had moved to a nearby restaurant. The officer’s report indicated the victim was crying and had a black eye, a swollen upper lip, and a bruised cheek when he arrived.

The 29-year-old woman said the alleged altercation between her and her boyfriend had escalated when her car "started to give her trouble" on Interstate 70. The woman told the officer the suspect became aggressive, got out of the car, and slashed the woman's tire with his pocket knife once they pulled over.

She told officers before driving to Hotel Colorado, she had asked him to get back in the car. When she parked in front of the hotel, she said the suspect punched her in the face and placed his hands over her mouth.

An officer said he found a warrant for the suspect’s arrest out of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for motor vehicle theft, a felony offense.

A few minutes later, the document says, the suspect called the alleged victim's sister for a ride. Officers say they made contact with the suspect and arrested him near the Village Inn restaurant.

At the Garfield County Jail, the suspect, age 39, said he never assaulted the victim and that he never slashed her tire. He told officers, the woman needed help because "she is crazy," and that "she got her black eye because when they were in Frisco, he accidentally poked it."

He is charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, also a misdemeanor.

FAILURE TO COMPLY/PAY

Police picked up a 34-year-old male suspect July 12 for failing to comply/pay fines for a previous offense. Two years ago, on July 24, 2016, Garfield County Communications advised of a weapons violation near the 1800 block of Railroad Avenue in Rifle, according to a police report. Dispatch said an intoxicated man had been carrying a rifle and was yelling at the aforementioned location.

Officers say they located the suspect at the intersection of 16th and Railroad Avenue. Officers said when they told the suspect to drop his weapon, he complied.

Officers say they recognized the suspect from previous run in and added, he was intoxicated at the time of his arrest. Officers say they found shotgun shells in his left pocket before he was placed in custody.

Officers say in court documents they transported him to the Rifle police station and unloaded the shotgun, which was used as evidence of a crime.

He was originally charged with possession of a weapon (previous offender), as he had been convicted of burglary in 2003, and prohibited use of weapons.

WARRANT, DRUG CRIMES

On Wednesday at 7:21 p.m., a Rifle police officer arrested a man he recognized as "wanted" by the Rifle Municipal Court.

According to a court document, the 50-year-old suspect said he had received "a running at large ticket" that he had never paid. He was arrested soon after, officers say.

An officer wrote in court papers, the suspect had been carrying a sweater, shoes, and other small items.

Officers, who searched those items, say they found two syringes loaded with a "brown liquid," which they presumed was heroin, based on "training and experience."

Court documents say, at Garfield County Jail, another micro bag of heroin was found in the suspect's belongings. It weighed 0.2 grams, police say.

The man is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.