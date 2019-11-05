Crime Briefs: ‘The flying bloody tissue’ and YouTube videos instead of proof of insurance

‘The flying bloody tissue’

On Nov. 1 at approximately 9:49 p.m. officers with the Parachute Police Department were dispatched to a disturbance in an area hotel room.

When officers knocked on the hotel room’s door, its occupants stated they were sleeping and needed to get dressed.

According to the arrest affidavit, it took the hotel guests “much longer than a reasonable person would take to get dressed and come to a hotel room door.”

Eventually, a woman answered. But when officers asked for her identifying information she attempted to shut the door.

Officers prevented her from doing so and upon entering the hotel room noticed a fully clothed man lying on the floor in between the beds.

After running the 32-year-old man’s name through dispatch, it was revealed that two protection orders prohibited him from possessing or consuming alcohol.

“In plain view in the room was a large bottle of an alcoholic beverage,” the officer noted in the affidavit.

While trying to place the 32-year-old man under arrest for violating the court order, the female became upset and stated, “She needed him because he was the breadwinner.”

According to the affidavit, the woman repeatedly interfered while officers attempted to take the 32-year-old man into custody, prompting the officers to place her in handcuffs.

“At one point she stated her pants were coming down so I told her to go ahead and pull them up. Instead of pulling them up she intentionally pulled them down,” the affidavit read. “Eventually, I was able to get her down to the lobby where I had her sit in a chair.”

As one officer dealt with the female subject, the other officer had to call an ambulance after the male subject struck his head inside the police vehicle.

Later, while attempting to obtain medical clearance, the male allegedly threw his own blood-soaked tissue at a hospital security guard.

“The security guard was able to duck the flying bloody tissue. I was also not struck with the bloody tissue,” the officer stated in the affidavit.

After being medically cleared the 32-year-old man was booked into the Garfield County Jail and charged with violation of a restraining order, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and second degree assault.

YouTube Insurance

On Oct. 31 at approximately 5:37 p.m., an officer with the Glenwood Springs Police Department pulled over a white Chevy Silverado on suspicion of drunk driving.

Upon making contact with the vehicle’s driver, the 39-year-old man told the officer “something to the effect that everything was fine.”

According to the arrest affidavit, the driver’s eyes “were bloodshot and watery” and a “strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage” was emanating from the Chevy Silverado.

Additionally, when the officer asked for the driver’s insurance, the man said it was on his phone.

“The [39-year-old man] had pulled up a YouTube video but did not have the insurance card available,” the officer noted in the affidavit.

After directing the driver out of the vehicle and to a nearby sidewalk, the man purportedly told the officer he broke his “right toe” while “pointing to his left foot.”

The man also said that he had “cut his other leg with a chainsaw.”

After being unable to complete a voluntary roadside test, the 39-year-old man was booked into the Garfield County Jail and charged with DUI, making an improper turn and having no proof of insurance.

