Crime Briefs: The old fake name trick, works every time … not

Colorado State Patrol troopers came across a black truck near Bair Ranch that had crashed on the sidewalk in the rest area on Tuesday morning. The truck was parked up against a sign post and there was damage to the right front bumper from the sign post, according to the affidavit.

The driver and two passengers were sound asleep when police arrived and the trooper tried to wake them up by knocking on the driver's window. After no response, he started banging on the driver door and front windshield for someone to wake up. After a few minutes, the driver woke up and exited the vehicle.

The driver said they were heading from the Denver area to Grand Junction and stopped in the rest area for some shut-eye.

The trooper asked him why he parked on the sidewalk and hit the sign and he said he did not know.

The driver and the male passenger in the car had active warrants out for their arrests, but when one of the troopers called dispatch to clear the female passenger in the front seat, no record was found under the name she had given them.

The officers also found a needle on the floorboard underneath the front passenger seat.

Recommended Stories For You

After moving the female to a nearby park bench, one of the officers noticed that she dropped some money and picked it up.

"There were two 100 dollar bills and they did not look or feel real," the affidavit states.

A fingerprint scanner later confirmed that the female had two active felony warrant.

She later confirmed she lied about her name because she was not ready to go to jail and apologized. She said she found the counterfeit 100 dollar bills sitting in the center console. She knew she shouldn't take them but she did, states the affidavit. She had five more 100 dollar bills in a green notebook in her backpack.

RECKLESS DRIVING LEADS TO ARREST

After observing a white truck cross briefly over the white solid line and onto the shoulder at the 81 eastbound Interstate 70 off-ramp, a Garfield County Sheriff's Officer pulled over the vehicle on Wednesday after learning its plates expired in February.

The driver gave the officer her name and said that she packed in a hurry and did not know where her driver's license, insurance or registration for the vehicle were.

She said that her plates did have a 2019 tab and she registered the vehicle in April.

The officer ran the number on the 2019 tab and found no record of the tab. He then ran the VIN and it did not match the associated VIN on the Colorado License Plates.

The driver said the former owner of the vehicle allowed her to use the plates and that she did have insurance, but had no way of showing proof.

The officer then ran the name that she had given him and was advised that "the name had no associated record," states the affidavit.

The officer then asked for the driver's name and age again and she gave him the same spelling and date of birth.

The officer advised the driver that from his experience she did not appear to be 35 years old and asked her to locate some sort of identification in the back of her vehicle.

As the driver was opening the hatch, the officer observed what appeared to be a Colorado Identification card in her back left pocket and demanded she give it to him.

The ID card showed a different name and age than the driver had given, but the photo matched the driver.

The officer asked the driver to tell her the truth about who she was.

The officer ran the driver's real name, the one on the identification card, and found that she was revoked per se .08 on three or more occasions.

NOT THE DAY TO FAKE SICK

A Garfield County student was staying home sick from school this week when he heard a knock at his front door and could not tell who the person was via the peephole.

She started to walk away so he opened the door to see if he recognized her, the affidavit states.

He asked who she was looking for and she turned and said, "yes I was."

She walked towards him and asked if she could go inside and before he could answer she walked in.

She started to cry and sat down on his futon and "then started yelling random names that did not seem to have any relevance."

She then showed him a stitched scar on her upper lip and said "this was from you" and that she went to jail for him. She rambled on about several things, including "the cartel" and handed him an empty pack of cigarettes.

The juvenile began to get scared when she told him she had been in "an asylum." She sat down, pulled out some marijuana and started to smoke it and lit up a cigarette and offered him one, but he refused.

The woman continued to rant about a lot of things and left, and the juvenile locked the door and called his mother.

The mother wanted protection orders issued for she and her son.