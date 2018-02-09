Crime Briefs: Thieves go riffling through Rifle vacuums for ‘some cool stuff’

Rifle police officers were dispatched to Super Wash, a car wash business, on Monday after it was reportedly broken into the night before.

An employee of the Super Wash said the nighttime employee locked up around 9:30 p.m. the night before. Between then and when the morning employee arrived at 7:15 a.m., someone had broken into the vacuum cleaner trashcans.

"(The employee) said that every time he empties the vacuum trash receptacles, he collects approximately $20 from loose change that people accidentally vacuum up," an officer wrote in the report.

Padlocks had been cut off and the contents of the trash receptacles were missing.

The night before, the officer had conducted a traffic stop on a white van with no license plates, a ladder on the back and a rusty bumper. The driver, a 48-year-old man, said that he had just purchased the vehicle the same day and hadn't had time to register it yet. He was let go with a warning to register his vehicle within 36 hours.

"I was able to get a good look at both (the man) and the passenger," the officer reported.

Another Rifle officer said on Sunday night at about 11 p.m., he saw a large white van parked at the Super Wash.

"He thought it was strange, so he went around the block, came back, and the van was gone," according to the report. The officers' descriptions of the vehicles matched.

Silt Police alerted Rifle Police later that Monday afternoon that a similar incident had occurred at a Silt car wash the night before. A Silt officer emailed surveillance camera photos of the suspects, which matched the two at the Sunday night Rifle traffic stop.

Officers went to the van driver's home at Herron's Nest RV Park. The driver led police to his passenger, another 48-year-old man who also lived at the RV park.

"(The passenger) told me he originally got into (the driver's) van on Feb. 4 because (he) was going to City Market and (he) needed groceries," an officer wrote in the report.

The passenger said after the officer pulled them over, they went to the Kum&Go. After that, they went to the car wash in Rifle.

"(He) told me they scooped everything out of the bottom of the vacuum cleaners. (He) said they were looking for 'some cool stuff.' (He) said they mostly just took some change," the report read.

The two then went to City Market, and then did the same thing at the car wash in Silt.

The men were arrested on burglary, criminal mischief and theft.

CARBONDALE COCAINE COUPLE

Carbondale police responded to a noise complaint of blaring music coming from a car parked on the side of the road on Heritage Drive early Monday morning.

The officer noted that interior lights were on. When his officer put his spotlight on the vehicle, he noticed a Hispanic woman "pop-up from the driver's seat and turn and look at my patrol vehicle,” according to the report.

The car then started up and took off. The officer put his emergency lights and siren on in pursuit. The vehicle did not stop and at one point drove through a residential yard before weaving back on the roadway. The vehicle went another 150-200 feet before stopping.

The officer approached the 23-year-old woman behind the wheel. He reported that he could smell alcohol on her breath, her eyes were "bloodshot, watery and glassy." He also noted that “her clothes were disheveled and her belt and zipper were undone," and her speech was slurred.

When the officer asked why she took off, she said she thought it was her ex-boyfriend.

The officer had her step out of the car while the male passenger stayed in the vehicle. She was uneasy on her feet and ran into the car while walking towards the rear, according to the report.

When the officer asked what she was doing, she replied she was running from ex. She said she did not know her passenger.

"(She) said she was unaware of how he got into her car and she further stated that she did not know (him)," an officer wrote in the report. She "appeared to have a hard time answering questions and staying focused."

The officer then returned to the vehicle and spoke to the man, who he wrote he had “many dealings with in the past.”

“While speaking with (him), I noticed a large amount of white powdery substance spread out all over the driver seat of the vehicle," the officer wrote in the report.

The officer asked the 37-year-old man to exit the vehicle. The officer asked him if the powdery substance on the driver seat was cocaine. He said yes and that it was his. The officer noticed a “white powdery substance in his nostrils.”

The man was placed under arrest. When the officer was searching him, he found a folded up dollar bill with white substance. Field tests and cocaine swaps yielded presumptive positive results for cocaine in both the folded dollar bill and driver seat.

The woman and then man were both arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

SLOW SPEED PURSUIT

Shortly after midnight on Saturday morning, a Rifle police officer noticed a suspicious vehicle driving around the 500 to 1000 block of Airport Road very slowly. The officer noticed the white Ford SUV approach Great Clips and the driver get out of the vehicle "and do something near the front door but not sure what."

The business was closed, so the officer watched the vehicle. The SUV left Great Clips and drove slowly to Walmart, which was also closed.

"The vehicle slowly drove through the parking lot and headed to the east side parking lot driving slowly around parked vehicles," according to the report. The vehicle then slowly drove over to Grand River Medical Center to the back side of the Grand River Clinic.

The vehicle stopped there for a short period of time before pulling out of parking lot. The officer activated the emergency lights and pulled the vehicle over for driving suspiciously.

The 47-year-old woman behind the wheel said she just wanted to know when Great Clips opened in the morning. She also said she "lost some items at Grand River earlier in the day and was looking for them in the parking lot." The woman said she had no insurance or registration for the vehicle.

"(She) also told me she had a valid driver's license but did not have it with her,” according to the officer.

Garfield County Communications advised the officer that there was an active warrant for her arrest for failure to appear on an original charge of dangerous drugs out of Mesa County.

The officer told her to step out of vehicle as she was arrested.

While searching the front passenger compartment, an officer found "a micro baggie which had a white crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine."

"The substance later tested presumptive positive for the presence of methamphetamine … with a total gross weight of .6 grams."

The woman was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving while under restraint and for her previous warrant.