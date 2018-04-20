Crime Briefs: Wheels of justice finally catch up with domestic violence suspect

A 25-year-old male is finally scheduled to appear in court Monday for a domestic violence and drunk driving charge that occurred more than two years ago.

According to court affidavits, the night of March 10, 2016, Carbondale Police received a domestic disturbance call from a female who stated that her husband had slapped her upper arm, kicked her in the thigh, and pulled her hair during an argument. The victim's friend also gave a witness statement.

When police arrived, the woman said her husband, who had been drinking, had left the home and was possibly headed to Garfield Avenue Apartments. The woman gave police her husband's license plate number as well as information on his car’s make and model. She added that he was involved in an accident two months prior and had received a DUI as a result.

Two police officers scanned the area in search of the suspect's truck but did not locate it. Police returned to the home and the suspect's wife said he would likely return soon to pick up his small son. One officer waited at the residence and the other at an outside undisclosed location.

About 15 minutes later, the officer outside the home called in a traffic stop, saying he had located the suspect. The suspect was not able to produce a driver's license and when police ran his birthdate, they found it had been revoked.

The suspect had a six pack of Modelo in the car and an open container of beer in the rear console. When asked, the suspect couldn’t perform a walk-and-turn maneuver. Police gave him a breathalyzer, which tested his blood alcohol content at 0.063.

He was placed under arrest and taken to Garfield County Jail on March 31, 2016 and was able to post bond the next day.

A Garfield County court clerk said his attorney filed a series of continuances for about a year in order to continue investigating the case.

He was expected to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2017, almost a year later, and he did not show up. Police eventually picked him up on Wednesday and his next hearing regarding the original incident is scheduled for Monday.

He is charged with reckless driving, violating parole, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving under the influence, and driving while license under restraint. He is held at Garfield County Jail with a $1,500 bond.

NAKED MAN AT HOTEL COLORADO

On Wednesday at about 1:35 a.m., the Hotel Colorado called Glenwood Springs Police and reported that a naked, intoxicated male had knocked on one of the hotel room doors on the fourth floor.

Police say in court affidavits, that when they arrived, the 37-year-old male was lying naked in front of room 444, with his pants down around his ankles, exposing himself.

One officer wrote that he recognized the man from previous run-ins and that as the officers approached the suspect, he stopped. He was told to pull his pants up and put his hands behind his back. He was then handcuffed and searched.

Police found multiple needles, a small rolled up cotton ball, and a utility knife in the suspect's possession, according to court documents. One of the officers wrote that rolled up cotton balls are used by intravenous drug users as a filter.

As officers brought the suspect to the police car, he expressed confusion, saying he didn't understand what was transpiring.

One officer asked if he had been under the influence of any drugs and the 37-year-old said he had taken methamphetamine. He was taken to Garfield County Jail and charged with indecent exposure.

Police later revisited room 444 and the guests said they had heard the suspect groaning outside of their room. The documents say the suspect asked them to urinate on him.

An officer tested the cotton ball and reported it had traces of methamphetamine on it. One of the needles tested also had blood inside of it. A bus pass was lodged inside of the utility knife, and inside that, was a bag of methamphetamine. It weighed 0.7 grams, according to police.

The man is charged with indecent exposure, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. He is held at Garfield County Jail on $1,500 bond.

CHASE ENDS FOR PROBATION VIOLATOR

A 25-year-old male was brought to Garfield County Jail on Thursday for violating probation numerous times.

He was first sentenced to probation in April of 2017 and then re-sentenced in September of 2017 for leading multiple police officers on a car chase in western Garfield County.

According to court affidavits, the male was first spotted by a police officer, who recognized he was missing a front license plate. He then led that officer on a chase down Highway 6 and onto I-70 between Parachute and DeBeque. He wrecked the car, which police later found belonged to the Montrose Police Department. Upon searching the car, officers found multiple stolen items, including a $300 jacket.

He and a 20-year-old female tried to flee from the car after the wreck but were apprehended. For that, he was charged with eight crimes, among them: possession of drug paraphernalia, motor vehicle theft, and driving under the influence, among others.

He was first re-sentenced for a third time on Feb. 15 for failing to meet with his probation officer. The court documents say he was made aware of the repercussions of not showing up to those meetings and, if it continued, a warrant would be issued for his arrest the following day.

He was arrested on Wednesday and is at Garfield County Jail. Bond has not been posted yet.