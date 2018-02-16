Crime Briefs: Woman asks church for help, escapes in stolen vehicle

On Jan. 28, a Rifle police officer was dispatched to the LDS Church. A 46-year-old man there said that a woman came to the church asking for money as she claimed the back window of her black Ford Explorer was broken out. She said whoever did the damage also stole her money. She claimed the incident happened at the Rodeway Inn the night before.

The man had noticed that the window appeared to have been taped up for some time, given the weathering on the tape and no apparent glass in the vehicle, according to the police report. The man said the woman was with a larger Hispanic male.

After the officer arrived, the vehicle had just left and the male passenger had jumped out of the vehicle. Officers pursued him on foot. He was later arrested and identified.

On Feb. 5, a Glenwood Springs detective was looking into a case of a stolen black Ford Explorer from the Walmart overflow lot in Glenwood Springs. The owner of the car reported on Feb. 4 that it was stolen on Jan. 28. The owner added that the back window had been broken for some time and he had taped a tarp over it.

The detective then contacted the Rifle officer for more information. The Rifle officer had said that he did not attempt to stop the vehicle as the suspect on foot was his primary concern, according to the report. The vehicle had also not been reported stolen yet on Jan. 28.

The Glenwood detective looked up the man on Facebook and found a photo of him and a 33-year-old woman with the caption, "We are meant to be together, we will overcome the burdens of life and change the world… I love you babe…" The woman was tagged in the photo, giving the officer her name.

The detective requested all communication the couple had made while the man was in jail. Messages from as far back as August 2017 were found, as the man had been "arrested and jailed several times," according to the report.

"The emails do not mention the vehicle in question in this case. They do establish that (they) are in a relationship," the detective wrote in the report.

On Feb. 9, the detective had the man at the church meet him to go through a photo lineup to see if he could positively identify the woman photographed with the man on Facebook as the woman who asked for money. The man confirmed the detective's suspicion.

The detective wrote in the report that he has gone to all the woman's known addresses, except for one in Gypsum, and has tried calling her.

"She has not returned any calls nor been located at this time. (She) does have two active warrants for her arrest in drugs and traffic related crimes," the detective wrote in the report.

Based on the investigation, a warrant has been issued for the woman's arrest on the charge of aggravated motor vehicle theft, a class 5 felony. Her last known address is the Rodeway Inn. She is reportedly 5 feet 3 inches,' white and weighs 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

WARRANT ISSUED FOR CHILD SEX ABUSE

Following over a year of interviews and procuring of evidence, a warrant has been issued for a 35-year-old man whose last known address was in Parachute.

The charges include sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, a class 3 felony, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class 4 felony, and child abuse, a misdemeanor.

In December 2016, a 13-year-old reported that her mother's boyfriend at the time pressured her to drink alcoholic beverages and then sexual assaulted her. The incident took place while the mother was at work.

The man is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches with balding blonde hair and blue eyes at around 284 pounds.

COUPLE FOUND AT INN WITH METH

Shortly after midnight on Feb. 12, a sheriff's officer noticed a vehicle between milemarkers 114 and 116 on Interstate 70, within Glenwood Springs city limits, weaving in and out of lanes. The vehicle got off at Exit 116 onto Grand Avenue. Officer initiated his emergency lights. The vehicle turned left onto Sixth Street and didn't pull over despite driving past several closed businesses with open lots, according to the report. The officer then turned on sirens, and the vehicle kept driving before eventually pulling into the back lot of the Silver Spruce Inn.

The passenger, a 20-year-old woman, exited the vehicle once in the parking lot. The officer ordered she get back in the vehicle. She complied.

The officer approached the vehicle and contacted the driver, a 23-year-old man. When asked why he didn't pull over, he said it was because he did not have a valid license and the plates on the vehicle did not match the car.

"I asked (the man) why (the passenger) wanted to get away so badly and (he) stated that she just wanted to go to her room," the officer wrote in the report. The man claimed to only know the woman's first name. When Garfield County Emergency Communications ran the male’s name through the database, he came back with misdemeanor warrants. He was placed under arrest and secured in the backseat of the patrol vehicle.

When another officer arrived on scene, the woman gave that officer a different name than the one the driver had said he had known her as. Emergency Communications said the identity she had given came back clear.

"I approached (her) and told her that (the driver) had already told me her name…” the officer wrote in the report. “I informed (her) that providing false information is a felony offense."

During vehicle inventory, officers located a black plastic container in the compartment located on the side of the driver's side door. Inside was a folded dollar bill containing a white powdery substance. Tests proved presumptive positive for .42 grams of cocaine. In addition, a glass pipe was found in the glove compartment with a white residue that appeared to be methamphetamine.

The officer wrote that the man confirmed the plastic container and pipe were his.

"I asked if the pipe was for smoking methamphetamine and (he) stated 'probably,'” the officer wrote.

The man and woman were both arrested for illegal possession of a schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, the man was charged with driving while license was revoked.