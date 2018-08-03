Crime Briefs: Young man steals car, leaves crucial evidence behind

In the early morning on July 29, officers met with the owner of a vehicle that was reported stolen at the Kum & Go on 6th Street in Glenwood Springs.

Using the translator service Language Line, officers learned that the individual went to the Kum & Go to refuel and left the vehicle with the keys in the ignition, according to the affidavit. When he returned to his vehicle, it was gone.

A witness stated that an individual pulled up to the gas station in another vehicle and parked behind the subject vehicle. He exited his car, closed the fuel door on the other car, got in and drove away.

The car that was left behind was run through a dispatcher who advised it belonged to a 25-year-old male, states the affidavit.

Officers issued an alert to be on the lookout for the vehicle and to stop and hold for Glenwood Springs Police.

A vehicle matching the stolen car was spotted near mile 107 westbound on Interstate 70. The officer that spotted the vehicle got behind it, verified it was the stolen car and pulled it over at MM 100.

The driver was charged with motor vehicle theft and eluding a police officer.

Phone jacked at local gas station

An officer with the Rifle Police Department was dispatched to the Go-Fer Foods on Railroad Avenue just before midnight on July 25 after a reported theft took place in the gas station’s parking lot.

Two individuals entered the store of the gas station that night to buy some lottery tickets and one of them left the passenger side door open. There were two men standing outside the store at the time.

Surveillance video of the gas station showed that one of the men opened the passenger truck door and took a Samsung Galaxy S8+ from the vehicle. The phone was worth $800.

The officer then met with the store clerks. One of the clerks handed the officer a piece of paper. She advised that the name on the piece of paper was the person who took the phone out of the truck.

She said she recognized the man from the video and identified him to officers. The suspect was contacted, arrested and charged with criminal mischief, theft and other charges.