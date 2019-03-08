Alleged Aspen jewelry thief faces Calif. charges

A Russian woman extradited to Aspen last week in connection with a $95,000 jewelry robbery in 2017 also is wanted in California on burglary, theft and conspiracy charges, according to police documents.

Mayya Kvek, 46, of Brooklyn, allegedly was caught on surveillance video stealing a diamond, sapphire, ruby, emerald and gold pendant valued at more than $45,000 from an Aspen jewelry store in September 2017. She was allegedly part of a group of people who entered the store and stole other items.

She was recently arrested in New York and extradited to Aspen, where she appeared in Pitkin County District Court and was charged with felony theft.

Kvek was arrested earlier this week at the Pitkin County Jail on a Santa Barbara County felony warrant charging second-degree burglary, grand theft and conspiracy to commit crime, according to the warrant. The warrant says Kvek must be held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

She will be extradited to California once her Colorado case is adjudicated.

A detective with the city of Santa Barbara Police Department said Thursday the case was being handled by another detective with the department. That detective, however, did not return an email seeking details about the Santa Barbara charges.

Kvek remains incarcerated at the Pitkin County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bond.