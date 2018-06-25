Alleged Glenwood stalker held on $10,000 bond

A 53-year-old Roaring Fork Valley man is being held in the Garfield County Jail on $10,000 bond for allegedly stalking teen girls, just weeks after pleading guilty and serving jail time in Pitkin County for a similar charge.

James C.B. Sandridge was advised in Garfield County Court last Friday on three counts of misdemeanor harassment (stalking) for an incident that reportedly took place on June 21.

Sandridge reportedly pleaded guilty to a similar charge in Pitkin County Court in early May related to an incident in which he followed a group of teen girls around in Aspen for several hours, making suggestive comments and leering.

Enough is enough, said Deputy 9th District Attorney Tony Hershey at the Friday court hearing in Glenwood Springs, noting that he had overseen the Aspen case, as well.

Sandridge pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge there and served 31 days in the Pitkin County Jail.

"Now here's here doing exactly the same thing," Hershey said before Garfield County Judge Paul Metzger, arguing for the maximum $10,000, cash-only bond.

"He is not going to stop, he continues to follow young ladies around," he said. "We're past the help part, he continues to do this."

In the latest incident, three teen girls reported that Sandridge stopped and began talking to them as they were "hanging out" by the Roaring Fork River confluence by the Glenwood Springs River Trail.

"Sandridge then stopped with another unknown male and was watching them as they were sunbathing," according to an arrest affidavit filed with the court by Glenwood Springs Police. "Sandridge just stared at them, and this made them all uncomfortable."

When they decided to leave, Sandridge allegedly began following them on a bike toward Eighth Street and asked how old they were.

"They told him they did not want to talk to him and kept walking," according to the affidavit.

When the girls got to the bus stop on Seventh Street, they called police. Sandridge rode by on his bike. "While speaking with the three girls I could see they were upset by being followed," the officer wrote in the report.

After they explained what happened, officers contacted the girls' parents who said they wanted Sandridge arrested and charged with harassment. He was, and they did.

Hershey noted that Sandridge has a long record of protection orders against him, mostly involving women who he has harassed. He also has failed to appear on several occasions, prompting Judge Metzger to order the higher bond in the latest case.

In addition, the judge signed a new protection order prohibiting Sandridge from having any contact with individuals under age 18, should he bond out. Sandridge is due back in court on July 5, where the public defender's office is expected to be assigned to his case.

(Editor's note: In the interest of disclosure, James Sandridge is also under a protection order involving a female Glenwood Springs Post Independent employee, which forbids him from being anywhere within 100 yards of our office.)