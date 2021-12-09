Alvarado back in custody, faces Jan. 6 sentencing in child drug death case

A 28-year-old Rifle man who skipped out on his sentencing hearing last month in a high-profile child drug overdose case is back in custody.

Daniel Alvarado was taken back into custody by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after apparently being arrested on a warrant outside the area. The arresting agency was not immediately available from law enforcement officials on Thursday.

Alvarado is in the Garfield County Jail on $102,500 bond awaiting a Jan. 6, 2022 sentencing on felony child abuse charges for his part in the December 2019 death of 5-year-old Sophia Larson.

His cousin and the girl’s mother, Stephanie Alvarado, was sentenced in January and is serving 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty in the case.

After pleading guilty himself, Daniel Alvarado was out on bond Nov. 4 when he failed to show up for his scheduled sentencing hearing before Ninth District Judge Denise Lynch in Garfield County District Court.

Lynch issued a warrant for his arrest and set bond at $100,000, which was upheld in a Wednesday advisement hearing. An additional $2,500 bond relates to other new charges against Alvarado.

On Dec. 11, 2019, Alvarado was with his cousin and another defendant in the case who has since been sentenced, Bertha Ceballos. The three were using drugs when Larson accidentally drank from a water bottle contaminated with methamphetamine. After the girl began to show signs of distress, the suspects neglected to initially take her to the hospital. She ultimately died in what was ruled an overdose.

While Daniel Alvarado’s case was making its way through the court, he amassed several non-compliance reports, including failure to appear for drug tests and complete a domestic violence evaluation. He also failed to appear for an arraignment in late May.

Judge Lynch denied Alvarado a personal recognizance bond, but a $1,500 cash surety bond was posted on his behalf. He was released from custody June 15.

