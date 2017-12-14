Beware of Christmas crooks

Glenwood Springs police are warning the public to keep an eye out for Christmas thieves lurking through the holiday season. Though it is widely recognized as the giving time of year, some people are using this season as a time for taking, as well.

"Unfortunately, there is also the annual specter of those who would Grinch our holiday plans," said Police Chief Terry Wilson.

In the last couple of weeks Glenwood Springs police have seen a dramatic uptick in shoplifting calls. Glenwood businesses big and small have been targeted, with items being stolen from expensive electronics to pens and T-shirts, Wilson reported.

"We urge our businesses and their employees to be alert and watchful," he said.

"This week also saw our first reported theft of Christmas presents from a residence, as a box that was delivered to a home was lifted from the front porch by two thieves who saw an opportunity," said the chief.

The pair of thieves were making off with some camping gear and books, but luckily a neighbor spotted them and called police.

"Two arrests were made, multiple packages and presents returned to their owner, and evidence of earlier yet-undetected thefts was discovered leading to an ongoing case stemming from stolen mail from a mailbox," said Wilson.

The chief asks residents to "please be aware that there are those around who would take advantage of the season by stealing from businesses, doorsteps, mailboxes and cars."

Wilson offered a few tips to avoid becoming a holiday victim.

Do not leave packages visible in your vehicle. If you're in the middle of a gift shopping spree, take your first load home before going to shop for more items. A blanket can also be used to cover packages, so as not to give a thief a clear view of what's inside.

"Be aware of deliveries that may come to your door and, if possible, have a neighbor watching as well to get the delivery inside as quickly as possible. Keep your purse and wallet with you, not left in a shopping cart when you park it to go to the next aisle. Always lock your home and vehicle," the chief said.

Wilson also encourages people to stay aware and call the police if they see something or someone who is suspicious or out of place.

"That initiative helped stop multiple thefts and made Christmas a little better for one of our neighbors," he said of one recent instance.