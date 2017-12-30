Carbondale police issue alert after drug overdoses

Carbondale emergency officials responded to two suspected drug overdoses Thursday evening, one of them fatal.

According to a Carbondale Police Department press release, police officers and Carbondale EMS were called to a local residence at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday where they found a 30-year-old male dead from an apparent overdose. The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Then, at about 7 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a second overdose at a different location. The 24-year-old male victim in this case was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released, according to police.

An investigation revealed that both men may have ingested what was purported to be blue oxycodone pills with an "M" on them, according to the release.

"It is unclear if they were prescription or not," police said.

"Carbondale Police wants to remind everyone to take your own prescriptions and avoid taking unknown pills," the release stated. "At this time, it is an active investigation and no further information is available."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 970-963-2662.