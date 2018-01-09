Crews responded to broken gas line on south Midland

Emergency responders and Black Hills Energy were working Tuesday to repair a punctured gas line near the intersection of Midland Avenue and Mt. Sopris Drive.

Repairing the punctured gas line required a short shut down of gas services to about 80 homes nearby, mostly concentrated in the West Park Drive neighborhood, said Police Chief Terry Wilson.

Those homes should get tags on their doors explaining how to get a hold of Black Hills to re-light their pilot lights, he said.

Crews have shut off the line and emptied it for repairs. At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wilson estimated crews were about two hours or more from having the punctured line completely fixed.

There were no impacts to nearby Sopris Elementary School, however safety measures were in place for kids walking near the open trench, said Wilson.

After reducing traffic to an alternating, one lane pattern, crews had also opened up Midland Avenue to two lanes again.

Crews were called to the site around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a gas line puncture, which Wilson said is about 100 feet north of the Mt. Sopris Drive intersection. A crew doing some directional boring to replace phone lines hit the gas line, according to the chief.

After being called to the scene, personnel from Black Hills and the Glenwood Springs Fire Department started searching for shut off options for the gas line and called in equipment to expose the line so it could be repaired.

They also used meters in the area to detect any dangerous gas buildups, but the police chief said the leak appears to be fortunately venting straight up into the atmosphere rather pooling up.