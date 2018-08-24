Crime Briefs: Altercation with hammer at Sayre Park

Glenwood Springs' Police responded to a disturbance at Sayre Park at approximately 5:51 p.m. Aug. 18 after two men got into a dispute.

According to the affidavit, one of the men pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the other man.

When officers arrived on scene, the reporting party informed law enforcement that the man who drew the weapon went behind a nearby building. The reporting party further advised the officers that the two men got into a verbal argument, which escalated quickly and alleged the man swung 'what he thought was a knife' at him and told officers, "I was definitely in fear for my life."

Officers then made contact with a male who, according to the affidavit, was extremely intoxicated.

After getting control of the man and taking him into custody, officers searched the suspect's backpack and found a roofers hammer, which had a hatchet on one side.

The reporting party confirmed to officers that this was the alleged weapon swung at him.

The suspect was transported and lodged at the Garfield County Jail where he remains on a $2,000 bond for a felony menacing charge.

Brick thief becomes violent en route to jail

On Aug. 19 at approximately 2:40 p.m. the Carbondale Police Department received a call from an unidentified man who reported a "suspicious male" in the area of Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue in Carbondale.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officer noticed a male in the Main Street south alley, and after calling for the man's attention he began heading fast on foot towards a nearby breezeway. At this point, the officer exited her vehicle and demanded the man stop.

The male, according to the warrantless arrest affidavit, "was yelling loudly, possibly to himself."

The man stopped upon the officer's request and the officer subsequently requested identification. The male then reached behind his back triggering the officer to begin pulling her Taser. The officer then instructed the male to show his hands to which he complied.

An additional officer showed up and took over contact of the suspect while the other officer went to speak with the reporting party, who alleged the man had been removing bricks from the historic building as well as turning the property's water on and off.

The officer observed that approximately 20 bricks were removed from what resembled, by then, a sizeable intrusion to the building. Two members of the reporting party told the officer that they not only watched the man allegedly remove the bricks but also asked him to stop and after he did they walked over to the police department to report it themselves.

The officer, however, had to leave the reporting party and return to assist the other officer in getting their suspect, who at this point was acting uncooperative according to the warrantless affidavit, under control. The suspect, allegedly, would not stop putting his hands in his pockets nor would he obey officer commands thus prompting his arrest for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Upon being detained, the male allegedly called the arresting officer numerous profanities and half way through the drive to the jail became, "physically violent in the back of the patrol car, banging his head on the Plexiglas divider, smashing his face in the glass and kicking violently," according to the warrantless arrest affidavit.

The suspect remains in custody on a $1,000 bond.