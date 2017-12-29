Crime BriefsTeens track fellow teens to park, threaten with gun

Glenwood police responded to Two Rivers Park on Wednesday afternoon, from which they got a report about an assault involving a threat with a gun.

Two young females reported that an 18-year-old man had threatened to pull a gun on them, according to police.

The 17-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman were in a car at the park. They reported that two other young females, both juveniles, tracked them to the park through an application on the 17-year-old's smartphone.

They tracked them to the park and were calling the 17-year-old out to fight, according to a police report. The two girls who tracked her to the park opened the car door and dragged her out. She reported to police that both of them "hit her in the face with ice" and kicked her while she was on the ground.

While the other girl was trying to break up the assault, an 18-year-old man with the assailants hit her in the face and spit in her face.

He "grabbed at his waistband multiple times saying he was going to pull out a gun. [He] said, 'Don't make me pull out my Glock,' " according to reports to police.

The two females identified as the aggressors were later detained by New Castle police and transferred to Glenwood Springs custody. The 18-year-old man was arrested on two felony counts of menacing and two misdemeanor counts of harassment.

Employee steals after downing whiskey and tranquilizers

Carbondale police responded to a theft at a hardware store in town the morning of Dec. 21.

The store manager reported that he removed an employee, a 32-year-old man, because he believed him to be "high on a controlled substance and was unable to complete the tasks of his job," according to a police report.

Afterwards, other employees saw him "roaming the building" looking for his lost keys. But in the process he was also carrying boxes out of the store to his car in the parking lot.

When asked what he was doing, he told the other employees that the boxes were empty. The store manager then searched the man's car, which was still outside. The manager found tools and other items that belonged to the store in the unlocked car. He estimated these items to be worth more than $2,000 all together.

The next day the 32-year-old showed up at the Carbondale Police Department and admitted to taking those items in a written statement, according to police. He wrote that he went to work the night before "after taking two 2 milliliter Benzodiazepines and a shot of whiskey."

"When I was at work on Wednesday I was blacked-out and would not have stolen the items if I were sober," he wrote. The employee reported that he took these items to fix some things around the house and that he intended to return them, not steal them. "I have a drug problem and this is why this stuff is happening," he wrote.

He was arrested on felony theft.

Violent boyfriend found with oxycodone

Early Dec. 23 morning, Glenwood Springs police responded to the West Glenwood 7-Eleven, where a woman was reporting that her boyfriend had hit her and threatened to kill her, according to an affidavit.

At K Seas Wing House, the 29-year-old boyfriend had been drinking a lot, she told police. After seeing the woman's ex, he became upset and jealous, she said. Later, outside his residence, he grew angrier and tried to pull her inside his house, though she resisted and screamed for help. He stated he was going to "beat her" once they got inside the house, according to the woman.

She broke free and tried to call police. But he took her phone and said, "I'm going to kill you if you call 911," according to an affidavit. She later talked him into driving her to the convenience store, where she called authorities.

Officers found the boyfriend in a running car at the gas station. They noticed a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and that his eyes were watery and bloodshot. His speech was slurred and he had trouble on his feet, according to his arrest report.

After he failed to complete roadside sobriety tests, officers placed him under arrest on suspicion of DUI. Officers also found that his license was revoked. At the jail, officers found that he had three pills of oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, in his wallet. But they found no evidence that he had a prescription.

He was arrested on false imprisonment, robbery and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, as well as misdemeanors of DUI, driving under revocation, obstructing telephone services, harassment and menacing.

Enraged girlfriend lashes out at suspected cheating boyfriend

Just past midnight on Christmas Eve, Parachute police responded to Cottonwood View Apartments to reports that an intoxicated woman had burst into her neighbor's apartment and was causing a ruckus.

A woman reported that the 24-year-old woman had burst into her apartment and "was yelling, broke things, and tried to 'get physical,' " according to an affidavit.

At the apartment complex, police found the suspect walking around outside in 20-degree weather wearing only a bathrobe. The officer noticed that she was barefoot and was bleeding from one foot, and there was snow on the ground.

The 24-year-old had been fighting with her boyfriend, who she said had been sleeping with their neighbor.

In the neighbor's apartment, the 24-year-old found her boyfriend and the other woman. Yelling at her boyfriend, she slapped him, possibly breaking his glasses, according to reports. In the process she also broke a glass bowl and a glass alcohol bottle, which was presumed to be how she sliced open her foot. The officer found a trail of red substance on the ground outside the apartments, leading back to the 24-year-old's unit.

After getting stitches in her foot at Grand River Health, she was transported to the Garfield County jail on felony second-degree burglary, as well as misdemeanors for criminal mischief and harassment.

No ride sharing for this 20-something

Garfield County deputies responded to a report of a stolen flatbed truck in Silt on Dec. 26 morning.

A man at the address said their truck had been stolen from their front yard and that he knew precisely who did it.

He told police that a 20-year-old man who lives a few streets away stole the truck and that he had stolen the same truck twice before. The man told the deputy that he hadn't reported the thefts before because he knew the 20-year-old's father and was able to get his truck back.

The truck owner said that he leaves the truck unlocked and the keys in his shed because other people sometimes use the truck. However, at no point did the 20-year-old have permission to take the truck.

When deputies went to talk to the 20-year-old at his residence, the young man admitted to having taken the truck without permission, according to the sheriff's office.

He explained that he needed to get to Glenwood Springs but didn't have a ride. The previous night, on his way back home, the truck got a flat. He then had to get a ride home from deputies, and the truck was towed.

The 20-year-old was arrested on felony aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony bond violation and misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespass.