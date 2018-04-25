Driver ticketed in March rollover near Glenwood Springs

The 18-year-old driver in a serious-injury rollover accident that occurred March 16 on Colorado 82 south of Glenwood Springs has been charged with careless driving by the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP public information officer, Trooper Josh Lewis, said Wednesday that Kayla Sarmiento was determined to be the driver in the accident in which she and Samantha Sarmiento, also 18, were both severely injured.

It was unclear immediately after the accident who was the driver, Lewis indicated, because both occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Neither was using a seat belt, according to State Patrol reports.

The wreck occurred on Colorado Highway 82 about three miles outside of Glenwood Springs the morning of March 16.

According to State Patrol reports, the 2003 Honda SUV went out of control while headed toward Glenwood Springs and struck the center embankment, rolling two times and ejecting both the driver and the passenger. No drugs or alcohol were suspected in the crash.

The two, whose relationship given the same last name was not indicated in accident reports, were initially taken to Valley View Hospital and later air-lifted to Denver. Both are reportedly students at Yampah Mountain High School in Glenwood Springs.

Recommended Stories For You

Meanwhile, another serious-injury accident on Highway 82 that occurred April 15 remains under investigation, Lewis said. In that instance, a father, 41-year-old Fredis Canales, and at least two of the three minors in the car were also not wearing seat belts, according to accident reports.

It's still an open investigation, and no charges have been filed as of yet, Lewis said.