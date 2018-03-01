Drugs confiscated, arrests pending after Rifle house raid

A search warrant carried out by local and federal law enforcement officials at a home in north Rifle Thursday resulted in a small cache of drugs being confiscated. Arrests are pending, as the case is still under investigation, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, investigators with the Garfield County Threat Assessment Group (TAG), Rifle Police officers and Garfield County Sheriff's deputies, and agents with the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a search warrant at a duplex in north Rifle.

TAG has been conducting a month-long investigation involving the duplex, and was able to identify four validated gang members that resided and frequented the duplex, according to the sheriff's release.

"Additionally, TAG investigators also identified other individuals frequenting the residence that were known to them as being involved in the illegal use, possession, and distribution of suspected heroin and methamphetamine throughout the city of Rifle and Garfield County," the release stated.

As a result of the search warrant, small amounts of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, prescription pills, packaging, measuring equipment and drug paraphernalia consistent with heroin and methamphetamine use were recovered.

No arrests were made at the time, and the investigation is ongoing and active, according to the release.