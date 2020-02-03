Former Aspen restaurant manager to be deported after jail sentence
Jason Auslander
The Aspen Times
The Aspen Times
Shiffrin’s dad passes away
Skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s father, anesthesiologist and photographer Jeff Shiffrin, dies unexpectedly Sunday.
Story on PAGE A17
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Crime
Rifle man accused of attempted murder
A Rifle man was arrested on charges of attempted murder for allegedly trying to shoot a friend Jan. 26.