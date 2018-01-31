Fugitive arrested for firearms, found with meth

The Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, along with Mesa County and the Grand Junction SWAT team, apprehended a 40-year-old man in DeBeque on Wednesday.

Rodney Clark Price was a fugitive wanted on federal firearm violations and on active felony warrant from Mesa and Garfield counties.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office also reports that authorities recovered a sizable amount of methamphetamine after Price fled authorities a couple of weeks earlier.

An investigation into Price began in September 2016 by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office Threat Assessment Group unit and Homeland Security Investigations. Investigators learned that he was a convicted felon in possession of firearms. The investigation resulted in the seizure of two firearms and distribution quantities of methamphetamine.

As a result, the investigation led to a federal indictment for violation of federal firearms statutes. Investigators were able to validate Price as a white supremacist gang member, according to authorities.

During the investigation, Price's behavior interacting with law enforcement became increasingly confrontational and developed into an officer safety risk contacting Price, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 18, TAG investigators learned that Price had a warrant issued out of Grand Junction for felony criminal trespass. Investigators and deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop and apprehend Price, resulting in a short vehicle pursuit and Price fleeing law enforcement on foot.

A search warrant executed on Price's vehicle resulted in additional methamphetamine seizure of approximately 16 grams, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators followed up on and were able to locate Price's current location to a residence in DeBeque, where Wednesday's operation was conducted.

Price was taken into custody without incident and later transported to the Mesa County Jail, where he was booked on his active federal, Mesa and Garfield arrest warrants.

The Colorado Violent Offender Task Force is composed of law enforcement partners with the United States Marshal's Service, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Land Management and deputies with Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Garfield County Sheriff's Office Threat Assessment Group.