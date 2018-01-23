Garfield County jail releases wrong inmate
January 23, 2018
A Garfield County jail inmate who had been released in error late Monday night was re-arrested and returned to jail about six hours later.
On Monday at approximately 11 p.m., Armando Jose Mayo, 19, escaped through a release error by committing identity theft/criminal impersonation, according to a press release from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.
He was being held on failure to comply/failure to pay charges from Mesa County. On Monday, Mayo had been arrested in Garfield County on a Mesa County felony drug possession case, but ended up being released under a false identity, according to the Sheriff's Office.
He was located at approximately 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, arrested and transported to the Garfield County Jail.
The release states that Mayo will face additional charges stemming from his escape. The jail's inmate list had showed Mayo being held on new charges Tuesday, including felony escape, forgery, felony criminal impersonation and felony theft.
