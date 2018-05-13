Glenwood police investigate stolen vehicle and break-ins

Glenwood Springs residents are on alert following a reported car theft and multiple incidents of vandalism involving vehicles in the downtown area and at the Glenwood Meadows late Friday night and into the early morning hours Saturday.

"Right now we don't have a whole lot of information other than we know we took approximately 11 reports between the downtown area and out in the Meadows shopping area of vehicles that were vandalized, possibly broken into but for the most part appears that just the windows were just smashed out," Glenwood Springs Police Lt. John Hassell said Sunday afternoon.

"There was one stolen [but] recovered vehicle," he added.

The incidents triggered a long thread of comments on the Roaring Fork Swap Facebook page, where residents, including some of those whose vehicles were targeted, urged others to keep their cars locked and to remove valuable items at night. According to one of the posts, the stolen vehicle was recovered at the Ironbridge subdivision south of Glenwood Springs.

A motive behind the stolen car and the onslaught of car windows destroyed remains unclear, but the incidences may be connected, Hassell indicated.

"There was one item that was stolen out of one vehicle, and so it looks like there's more criminal mischief than there was trespass and theft from vehicles." Hassell explained.

According to Hassell, the specific area of downtown where the alleged criminal events took place was around Eighth Street, extending to Bennett and Palmer in the 800 block.

"Just kind of spattered down the east side of Grand Avenue in that downtown area, and then as well out at the Meadows area," he said of incidents reported in the parking lots near Lowe's and Target.

Given that the incidents occurred in the same time frame and that the perpetrator(s) utilized the same method of damaging vehicles, "It's highly likely that they were all connected," Hassell said.

As of Sunday afternoon, no suspects had been identified or apprehended, he said.

"We would just encourage the public to, again, lock your doors, your vehicles, and be alert if you see or hear anything that is suspicious. We are always happy to come respond and investigate… It may lead to something," Hassell stated.