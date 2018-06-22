Murder suspect held on $1M bond

A Glenwood Springs homeless man charged with the murder of acquaintance Keith Wayne will be held in the Garfield County Jail on $1 million bond.

The suspect, Trevor David Torreyson, 42, faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty for the beating death of Wayne, age 56. Wayne died in West Glenwood sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday, possibly during a night of drinking, based on Torreyson's statements to police after his arrest Wednesday night.

Torreyson was advised of first-degree murder charges in Garfield County Combined Court by Judge Paul Metzger at a Friday hearing, during which the bond amount was set. Formal filing of charges is expected at a July 11 hearing before District Judge James Boyd.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with the court by Glenwood Springs Police, Wayne's body was found early Wednesday morning. He was lying in a pool of blood in a grassy area next to a picnic table outside an office building along Storm King Road in West Glenwood.

The blood was from what looked to be a blunt force head injury, according to the affidavit.

Police investigators noted footprints leading away from the body that appeared to be from hiking or work boots. The footprints went in the direction toward where Torreyson was arrested later that night, the affidavit noted.

After Wayne was identified as the victim, the break in making the arrest came during a Wednesday night shift change, when a Glenwood Springs Police officer made a key observation that led to Torreyson.

According to the affidavit, one of the officers coming onto duty was looking at photos of the crime scene and noticed a multicolored bandana near the body in one picture.

The officer zoomed in on the photo, "and recognized the bandana from a suspect he arrested in a theft approximately three weeks ago," the affidavit stated. That suspect was Torreyson.

"That same night Torreyson confessed to the theft, [he] took officers back to his campsite located at the end of Gilstrap Road underneath the walking path bridge over Mitchell Creek," the affidavit continued. "Torreyson is also known to wear heavy duty, construction-type boots that are tan in color."

The night of the murder, officers found Torreyson at the same camp. His boots had a red substance on them consistent with dried blood, officers said in the arrest report.

"The green shirt Torreyson was wearing also had red smudges and spatter marks on it that appeared consistent with dried blood," the affidavit stated, as did his arms and hands.

After his arrest, Torreyson reportedly told police that he and Wayne had bought a bottle of vodka and went to the picnic table by the Ford dealership, near where the body was found the next morning. However, Torreyson stated numerous times that he did not touch Wayne, but that no one else was with them.

"He stated numerous times that he does not know how Wayne's blood got on him," the affidavit said. "Torreyson repeated several times that he and Wayne were talking and that Wayne put his head on the table and fell asleep. He stated that he then took the rest of the vodka, drank it and left the area."

Public defender Alex Haynes filed a motion in the case seeking to limit pretrial publicity by asking police and others involved in the case not to talk about it to the media. Metzger did not rule on the motion, but advised those in the case to follow ethical responsibilities when discussing the case.

Torreyson remains in the Garfield County Jail on $1 million bond. In addition, the judge extended a protection order preventing Torreyson from contacting Wayne's daughter, who was on the phone during Friday's court hearing.