Life without parole for Glenwood Springs murder convict; appeal possible

Trevor Torreyson was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 9th District Court in Glenwood Springs on Wednesday for the June 2018 beating death of Keith Wayne.

The maximum sentence is prescribed by state law after Torreyson, 46, was convicted of first-degree murder by a jury at the conclusion of his trial March 9.

“A life was taken, and you were the one who took it,” Garfield District Judge James Boyd said in handing down the sentence in a case that shook the local homeless community.

“His death was aggravated in its brutality and the way in which Mr. Wayne passed away,” Boyd said.

Referring to comments by Assistant 9th District Attorney Ben Sollars in his sentencing statement, Boyd acknowledged that Wayne appeared to be “well-liked” within the circle of people who were also experiencing homelessness at the time and those who volunteered in the community to assist them.

“His life was working in a way that he seemed to be getting some sense of reward … no sentence can bring Mr. Wayne back,” Boyd said.

Listening in to the Wednesday sentencing via videoconference was Wayne’s adult daughter, Rachelle Wayne. She declined to make any comments to the court.

According to testimony at the trial, Wayne’s death occurred during a night of apparent heavy drinking when he and Torreyson were together at a small private park outside a West Glenwood auto dealership on June 19-20, 2018.

According to the prosecution, Wayne, who was 56 at the time, had won on a state lottery scratch ticket and was celebrating when he and Torreyson met up.

At some point — based on evidence presented at trial including bloody boot prints leaving the scene toward Torreyson’s nearby camp and blood-stained clothing and matching boots found in his possession — Torreyson attacked Wayne and beat him to death.

Wayne’s body was found the morning of June 20, 2018 by employees of the auto dealership.

Also in Torreyson’s camp when police contacted him later that night based on evidence connecting him to the crime was a backpack belonging to Wayne, and he was in possession of $42 that prosecutors believe also belonged to the victim.

After several disputes with defense attorneys in his case, Torreyson ended up representing himself at trial, during which he said he thinks he was framed. However, he had little evidence to back that up.

Torreyson declined comment at his sentencing. He did indicate at the end of the trial that he may file an appeal. That would have to be done within 49 days, Boyd said.

In addition to the prison sentence, Torreyson was also ordered to pay $4,340.74 in restitution to Wayne’s family for funeral costs and therapy.

Sollars also requested $3,806.52 to cover prosecution costs, but acknowledged the restitution will likely never be recovered given Torreyson’s fate.

