Man sought after disappearing during trial for sexual assault on a child in El Jebel incident

Valencia

Amber Mulson-Barrett

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a Roaring Fork Valley man who disappeared after the first day of his jury trial for sexual assault on a child.

Ever Adonis Valencia, 20, was being tried in Eagle County District Court in Eagle when he failed to appear for the second day of his trial Oct. 23. His defense attorney carried on without him. A jury convicted Valencia of the crime after only about five minutes of deliberation, according to an Eagle County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Valencia formerly lived in the Roaring Fork Valley portion of Eagle County. His last known address was Glenwood Springs.

The crime allegedly involved a 12-year-old victim who was living in the El Jebel area at the time of the offense in early 2018. Valencia was 18 years old at the time.

The court ordered a “no bond” nationwide extradition warrant, which has been entered for failure to appear and violation of felony bond conditions.

Valencia was described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds. His whereabouts are unknown. The sheriff’s office released his booking photo, taken in May 2018.

If you think you may have any information about this suspect or this crime, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.tipsubmit.com, or text a tip from your cellphone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637). If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 from the Crime Stoppers.