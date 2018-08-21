Precipitation helps firefighters get upper hand on Cache Creek Fire

Cooler temperatures and precipitation Monday night and Tuesday helped federal firefighters gain an upper hand on the Cache Creek Fire burning southwest of Rifle and east of Battlement Mesa.

As of Tuesday midday, the fire that began as a result of a lightning strike July 28 had burned 2,708 acres and was 40 percent contained. Earlier containment on the fire had reached more than 60 percent, before winds blew the fire over established containment lines last week.

Some backcountry structures along Battlement Reservoir Road have remained on pre-evacuation status, but no structures have been lost to the fire.

The incident command team will host a public meeting to provide an update on the fire, at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Valley Fire Protection District Station 1, 0124 Stone Quarry Road, in Parachute.

"Firefighters are taking advantage of the precipitation that materialized out of storms passing through the region today," according to a Tuesday update issued by the incident command team.

A spot fire that was highly visible from Battlement Mesa, Parachute and Rifle last Friday evening is currently about 10 acres, according to officials.

"Helicopters dropped water on the spot fire most of the day [Monday] to reduce risk of fire spread," according to the latest release. "Fire managers continue to employ the appropriate strategies and tactics to reduce firefighter risk exposure and impacts to residents and private landowners.

The weather forecast called for an increase in the chance for rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday, which was expected to continue to help with the firefighting effort. However, conditions are expected to dry out again Thursday with some afternoon storms possible over the higher terrain through the end of the week, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.