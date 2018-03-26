Prelims in ranch embezzlement case postponed

Preliminary hearings in the felony embezzlement cases against a Silt couple accused of stealing more than $1 million from the ranch where they worked have been postponed until mid-May.

Ninth District Judge Denise Lynch was scheduled to hear evidence in the cases against Charles "Zane" Farris and his wife Charla Farris Monday and Wednesday this week to determine if the cases should be taken to trial.

Due to personal reasons on the part of the defense team, the separate hearings have been postponed until May 14 and May 15, respectively.

The Farrises, long-time employees at the 2,600-acre Bear Wallow Ranch west of Glenwood Springs, are accused of embezzling more than $1 million from the ranch from 2012-2016.

Their two adult sons, Tyler and Dustin, also face felony theft charges stemming from what prosecutors have described as a family effort. Arraignment hearings are still set for April 5 in the case of Dustin Farris, and April 19 for Tyler Farris.

Bear Wallow Ranch is principally owned by the CEO of Waffle House Inc.