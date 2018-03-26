Prelims in ranch embezzlement case postponed
March 26, 2018
Preliminary hearings in the felony embezzlement cases against a Silt couple accused of stealing more than $1 million from the ranch where they worked have been postponed until mid-May.
Ninth District Judge Denise Lynch was scheduled to hear evidence in the cases against Charles "Zane" Farris and his wife Charla Farris Monday and Wednesday this week to determine if the cases should be taken to trial.
Due to personal reasons on the part of the defense team, the separate hearings have been postponed until May 14 and May 15, respectively.
The Farrises, long-time employees at the 2,600-acre Bear Wallow Ranch west of Glenwood Springs, are accused of embezzling more than $1 million from the ranch from 2012-2016.
Their two adult sons, Tyler and Dustin, also face felony theft charges stemming from what prosecutors have described as a family effort. Arraignment hearings are still set for April 5 in the case of Dustin Farris, and April 19 for Tyler Farris.
Bear Wallow Ranch is principally owned by the CEO of Waffle House Inc.
Trending In: Crime
- Two teens seriously injured in Friday morning Hwy 82 crash
- Evidence delays slow progress in Rifle vehicular homicide case
- Guilty verdict in 12 minutes: Jury convicts Martin Arroyo of assault, stalking
- Drugs confiscated, arrests pending after Rifle house raid
- Teen in vehicular homicide sentenced to 6 years prison
Trending Sitewide
- From horses to hemp: John Lyons eyes second calling
- Report: Driver killed on Highway 82 near Aspen probably using ‘electronic device’
- Judgment puts cattle operation in the red
- Driver slapped with ticket after ‘rolling coal’ toward ‘March For Our Lives’ protestors in Steamboat
- More than 100 join sister March for Our Lives rally in Carbondale