Roaring Fork Valley man indicted on two counts in federal court after seeking sex with girl, mother

Ryan Mausner, a Roaring Fork Valley man who allegedly crossed state lines to pursue having sex with whom he thought would be a 7-year-old girl, was indicted Tuesday in Kansas City federal court on two counts related to the incident.

Mausner pleaded not guilty to both charges, according to court records, which also indicate U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah W. Hays ordered him back to the custody of U.S. marshals.

Mausner, 42, traveled from Denver to Kansas City on May 25 assuming he was going to have sex with the girl, but he was instead communicating with an undercover FBI agent, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office of Western Missouri.

Mausner, who lives in Missouri Heights in Eagle County, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, and one count of traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the affidavit, an FBI online covert employee in the Child Exploitation Task Force posed as a single mother living in Kansas City with her son, age 5, and daughter, 7.

From Jan. 31, the day the conversations started, through May 25, the FBI received several messages that they believe establish “probable cause to believe Mausner has engaged in the attempted online enticement of a minor,” the affidavit states. According to the affidavit, after a sexually explicit chat conversation May 4 between the FBI special agent and Mausner, who went by the username “Dom_G,” Mausner booked a flight from Denver to Kansas City.

Mausner is due back in court June 26 for a scheduling conference.

This is a developing story that will be updated.