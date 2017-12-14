Semi crash cleanup to close the road to South Canyon Landfill Friday morning
December 14, 2017
A semi truck lost control Thursday afternoon and crashed on County Road 134 in South Canyon.
No injuries resulted, but the wreck will result in the closure of the only access to the city landfill for several hours Friday morning as crews attempt to remove the damaged vehicle, according to a city of Glenwood Springs news release.
The release didn't offer a time frame for the road's reopening. To find out when the landfill is expected to reopen, call 970-945-5375.
