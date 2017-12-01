Silt vehicular homicide case moving forward

A district court judge has found probable cause to move forward with all three felony counts in a Silt vehicular homicide case.

David Paul Cavaliere, 37, faces two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of felony violation of bail bond conditions. According to Silt police, Cavaliere was driving a Ford Explorer that struck two oncoming motorcyclists as he made a left turn off of U.S. 6 in March.

He was initially arrested on misdemeanor careless driving causing death, but the district attorney's office later filed charges of felony vehicular homicide.

Earlier this month, after a preliminary hearing that stretched into two days, a district judge found probable cause to bind over the two vehicular homicide counts for trial.

On Friday, the court heard another preliminary hearing, this time on the felony bail bond violation, which was filed later than the initial charges. Cavaliere failed to appear for arraignment in early September, which was a violation of his bail bond conditions. He turned himself in three weeks later and has remained in jail since then.

Two motorcyclists, 21-year-old Eduardo Medrano and 22-year-old Nathan Russo, died in the crash. Neither young man wore a helmet at the time of the crash, according to Silt police.

After the crash, "Cavaliere said he was working all day, got some dinner, and left to come back to Silt," according to an arrest warrant.

Officers at the scene found a parking pass for Harvey Gap for the same day in Cavaliere's vehicle, as well as a half-empty bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky shoved between the driver's seat and the center console.

Cavaliere "said he went to make a left hand turn onto [north First Street] and all of a sudden his air bags went off," according to the police report. He told officers that he never saw the motorcycles, as their headlights were off, though officers later determined that the motorcycles' headlamps had been on.

Officers at the scene let Cavaliere leave, as they did not smell alcohol on him or suspect him of being intoxicated.

Officers then contacted him two days later to follow up.

"Cavaliere was very uncooperative and evasive. He refused to speak with us and when asked if we could get proof of his insurance, he said it was upstairs and he was downstairs and that he was not going to provide us with any information," an officer reported in an arrest warrant. Cavaliere also refused to come to the police station, prompting officers to seek a warrant.

He will next be in district court on Dec. 12.