Vehicle fire prompts Wednesday afternoon I-70 closure
July 4, 2018
A vehicle that caught fire on westbound Interstate 70 east of Rifle early Wednesday afternoon touched off a small brush fire and prompted the westbound lanes to be closed for about an hour and a half.
Both westbound lanes were reopened a little after 3 p.m., after Colorado River Fire Rescue extinguished the car and spot fire, according to Colorado Department of Transportation reports.
During the initial closure, westbound traffic had to be diverted onto the Rifle-Garfield County Airport frontage road at the Mamm Creek exit to the main Rifle interchange.
