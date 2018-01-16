Woman arrested outside Glenwood Springs on felony arson, assault

Garfield County sheriff's deputies arrested a 40-year-old woman who reportedly attempted to set fire to her house Sunday night while her husband and two sons were still inside.

The fire was contained to a relatively small area and extinguished quickly, but her husband sustained second-, possibly third-degree burns as he put the fire out, according to an arrest report.

Natalie Robison was arrested on felony charges of first-degree arson, first-degree assault and criminal mischief. Her arresting charges also included three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, two misdemeanor counts of child abuse and domestic violence was charged as a sentence enhancer.

From the 600 block of Fox Run Court, south of Glenwood Springs, a 40-year-old man called authorities a little before 11 p.m. Sunday saying that his wife attempted to set their house on fire.

Deputies arrived on scene to find him outside with his two sons. The husband "said his wife set the drapes on fire to try to kill him, and that his wife … was inside the house," according to an arrest affidavit. He had significant burns on his hands, arms and one foot, a deputy reported. Emergency room physicians later said that his burns may require skin grafts.

Two deputies went into the house to ensure that the fire was out and everyone was safe. "There was loud music playing in the dining room area, we did not hear or see anyone on the first floor. There was evidence of a fire near the glass sliding door area. There were black marks on the wall and sliding door as well as all over the floor," the deputy reported.

Deputies found the wife in the second floor bedroom and detained her.

That night they were having dinner on their son's birthday, the husband reported. But his wife "kept making excuses and leaving the table to go upstairs," he said. Additionally, she "kept turning the music up really loud, and when I told her to turn it down she would cuss at me," he said.

The husband also reported that his wife is bipolar. He said that he told her that night to take her medication, and she said that she did, according to the report.

"I put my kids to bed, I was lying in bed myself when I heard the fire alarm go off," he told deputies. The husband ran downstairs and saw the fire. "I ripped the drapes off the wall and tried to put the fire out." At that time, he believed his wife was outside. "I saw her standing outside of the front door while the house was on fire."

When he asked her why she had started the fire, she said "I want you to burn, so now you know how I feel," according to the husband.

Walt Stowe, Garfield County sheriff's public information officer, said the fire department responded to the home, as well, though the fire was put out quickly and confined to only one part of the house.

Later, when Robison was interviewed at the sheriff's office, "Natalie admitted to starting the fire intentionally, with either matches or a lighter," according to an investigator. She told investigators that she started the fire to "prove a point," but that she had not intended to hurt anyone and that she didn't think her husband would try to put out the fire. She told investigators that she hid outside after starting the fire and waited for the smoke alarm to go off, according to her arrest report.

"Natalie did not call or attempt to call for help," according to the investigator who interviewed her. The husband also reported that she hadn't tried to get him or their kids out of the house.

This also wasn't the first time that the woman indicated she had started a fire in a house, according to the report. She told investigators that she had once started a fire in her mother's bathroom in Florida, according to her arrest report.

During arraignment on Tuesday a judge ordered that she undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment and set her bail at $15,000. She will next be in court on Jan. 24, when the district attorney is expected to file formal charges.