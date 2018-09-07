Woman exposes herself; Driver takes Co. State Patrol on high-speed chase

Intoxicated woman exposes herself

At approximately 8 p.m. Sept. 6, the Glenwood Springs Police Department responded to a call at the RFTA bus stop near Wal-Mart at the 3100 block of Blake Avenue involving a 45-year-old female.

RFTA advised dispatch that the female was allegedly "touching herself inappropriately inside the bus shelter," according to the arrest affidavit and also was described as a white female wearing all black.

When officers arrived on the scene they observed the suspect asleep on a bench at the bus stop. After waking her up and asking if she was OK, the female was allegedly uncooperative and emitted a "strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage."

Because the officers could not reach the reporting party, and with no evidence of a crime having been committed, Glenwood Springs Police instructed the female that she could not sleep at the bus shelter and asked her to move along.

Fifty-five minutes later, however, dispatch was again advised that "a female was passed out with her pants down in the median between the Roaring Fork Marketplace and McDonald's," according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived on scene they noticed the suspect was the same female they had reportedly told to move along earlier at the bus shelter. The female was allegedly "nude from the waist down and was laying where her lower half was completely exposed to anyone passing by."

According to the affidavit, at the same time, numerous people were at the nearby McDonald's and families with children were going to and from Wal-Mart.

The female was arrested for indecent exposure and, after being cleared from Valley View Hospital, was booked at the Garfield County Jail where she remains on a $1,000 dollar bond.

Car speeding takes Colorado State Patrol on wild chase

On Sept. 3, Colorado State Patrol on Highway 13 at mile marker 3 observed a vehicle traveling in an unsafe manner. After the Trooper activated his vehicle's emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle allegedly accelerated to a speed in excess of 90 mph in a 50 mph zone. After taking Colorado State Patrol on a chase through traffic lights, eventually the Trooper terminated the pursuit of the vehicle, "due to the hazardous and reckless driving behavior of the driver."

Approximately one minute later, according to the affidavit, another nearby Trooper intercepted the vehicle at a dead end.

When the Trooper who originally attempted to stop the vehicle arrived to assist, the 47-year-old male driver was already laying on the ground at the command of another Trooper who had his gun drawn, according to the affidavit. After carefully approaching the suspect Colorado State Police arrested the male and later transported him to the Garfield County Jail where he remains on a $21,000 bond with seven charges, ranging from speeding 40 mph over the posted limit to unlawful possession of a controlled substance.