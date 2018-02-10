Wyoming suspect makes bomb threats in Garfield County, Colo.
February 10, 2018
A former Jackson, Wyoming man who threatened to blow up at least four Jackson establishments during the week of Jan. 23 made several more bomb threats Tuesday night, including in Garfield County, Colorado, police said.
Kreighton Kilgore, 33, called the Garfield County Sheriff's Office and said he had obtained explosives from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide.
"These threats are not considered to be credible," Stanyon said.
Read the full story in the Jackson Hole News & Guide.