Wyoming suspect makes bomb threats in Garfield County, Colo.

A former Jackson, Wyoming man who threatened to blow up at least four Jackson establishments during the week of Jan. 23 made several more bomb threats Tuesday night, including in Garfield County, Colorado, police said.

Kreighton Kilgore, 33, called the Garfield County Sheriff's Office and said he had obtained explosives from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

 "Over the course of the next few hours additional bomb threats and false reports of emergencies were called into authorities in Natrona County, WY and Teton County, WY," Teton County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Stanyon said. "Threatening phone calls were also received by private citizens and businesses in the Casper area and Teton County."

"These threats are not considered to be credible," Stanyon said.

