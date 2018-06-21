Crown Summerfest Balloon Bash takes to the air in El Jebel Saturday
June 21, 2018
Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel will host the Crown Summerfest Balloon Bash on Saturday and Sunday.
Hot air balloons will launch between 7 and 10 a.m. each morning. Rides will be offered in tethered balloons over the same period each day.
The event kicks off at 6:30 a.m. Saturday with a pancake breakfast presented by the Basalt Lions Club. There will be a break in the action after the ballooning events conclude, but a variety of activities resume at 3 p.m.
There will be a free kids zone from 3-7:30 p.m. with games and activities. At least eight vendors have entered a taco "people's choice" competition. The winner will be determined by popular demand during the competition from 3-7:45 p.m.
Musicians will take the Crown Mountain Park stage starting at 5 p.m. with Kevin Heinz, a songwriter from Boulder and San Francisco. He will be followed from 6:30-8:30 p.m. by Ivory Deville, a roadhouse rock band from Los Angeles.
The day will cap off from 8:30-9:30 p.m. with a Hot Air Balloon Glow event.
There will be abbreviated activities Sunday. The Lions Club will serve a pancake breakfast again from 6:30-8:30 a.m.
The balloon launch will be held from 7-10 a.m. along with tethered balloon rides.