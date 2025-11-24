CRVEDP identifies pathways to cultivate better jobs in western Garfield County

The Colorado River Valley Economic Development Partnership (CRVEDP) has prepared an Economic Development Strategy Report, identifying paths to cultivating better jobs in the region.

The CRVEDP was established in 2023 as a regional collaboration between New Castle, Silt, Rifle, and Parachute. CRVEDP serves as an economic hub by providing trusted regional data, supporting workforce growth, fostering innovation, and championing projects that strengthen the region’s economic foundation.

At the center of the strategy is a comprehensive data library that details the economic landscape of western Garfield County. The study was funded by a grant from the Colorado Energy Office and was completed in collaboration with Alvarium Economics LLC, Triple Point Strategic Consulting and SMG Consulting.

Researchers created a model of the region’s economy, analyzing jobs, wages, water use, economic output, commuting patterns and greenhouse gas emissions for each community and sector.

The model also forecasts population and housing growth, and growing more jobs closer to home remains a core CRVEDP objective.

“The toll commuting takes on the economic, social and physical well-being of workers, businesses, and communities on both sides of the valley is a serious challenge,” Director Alicia Gresley said.

Economic growth increases local emissions, but model results show those increases can be significantly offset by reduced tailpipe emissions when more residents work closer to home.

Oil and gas remain the dominant economic drivers in western Garfield County and are a defining feature of the region from eastern Garfield County.

“Without a crystal ball, we don’t know the future of oil and gas, so we modeled alternative scenarios,” said Dr. Nathan Perry, lead author of the report and expert on western Colorado’s energy economy.

Surveys conducted for the study highlight the importance of understanding and communicating western Garfield County’s identity. Findings from the study point to opportunities to elevate the region’s lifestyle advantages, workforce strengths, and a strong sense of place to support business recruitment and retention.

The strategy doesn’t seek to change the character of the region, but instead to emphasize it and use the knowledge to shape future opportunities. The data shows the local workforce exists and the region’s population is younger than state and national trends, suggesting a demographic profile positioned for long-term growth.

“The priority is bringing more high-quality, better paying jobs closer to home so residents do not feel forced to commute,” Gresley said. “When we present our region clearly and confidently, we have a stronger voice in shaping which industries and opportunities come here, instead of having those decisions made for us.”

CRVEDP serves as an economic hub by providing trusted regional data, supporting workforce growth, fostering innovation, and championing projects that strengthen the region’s economic foundation.

For more information and to download the full report, visit crvedp.org .