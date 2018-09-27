Crystal Theatre screens 6 Aspen Filmfest movies

(Must be purchased through Wheeler Opera House; aspenshowtix.com or 970-920-5770 – 866-449-0464 toll free)

For Grant Baldwin, a Leo award-winning director, cinematographer, editor and music composer based in Vancouver, Canada, this will be his first trip to the valley.

"I'm excited and thrilled to come and share the film in the United States for the first time," Baldwin said.

Baldwin's film, "This Mountain Life," is a documentary that follows six groups of people who live off the grid in the rugged mountains of British Columbia.

"It's going to be neat to take a story about the B.C. mountains to Colorado mountains, and see if it resonates the same," Baldwin said. "I hope it does, I feel like all mountain towns and people are there for the same reason."

The movie documents a mother and daughter attempting a self-supported, six-month journey through the mountain wilderness; a photographer buried in an avalanche; a group of nuns who inhabit the mountains to be closer to God; an impassioned alpinist; a snow artist and a couple that have been living off the grid for almost 50 years.

"The things about this movie that make it different from other mountain films, is that no one in the film is there for ego," Baldwin said. "They're not there to accomplish great things, they are there because they feel they need to be there."

"They are actually more comfortable in environments that most people would consider inhospitable."

THE FESTIVAL

The festival was founded in 1979 by Ellen Kohner Hunt, who gathered a group of independent films in the mountains, seeking to enlighten, enrich, educate and entertain.

Over the nearly 40 years since its humble beginnings, the festival has grown and now stretches throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. With the Aspen Filmfest every fall and the Aspen ShortsFest in the spring, it also brings the films into the classroom during each festival.

"We bring works that most people in the valley wouldn't get to see," Aspen Film Executive Director and Aspen Filmfest Artistic Director Susan Wrubel said.

Focusing on artistic merit, the festival brings in feature films and documentaries.

Every year the Wheeler and Isis in Aspen, and Carbondale's Crystal Theatre host the event, which brings in 15,000-20,000 visitors.

"We are an organization that operates throughout the whole valley, with our FilmEducates programs," Wrubel said.

Aspen Film partners with schools, art centers and youth organizations in three counties from Aspen to Rifle.

This year's event began on Tuesday in Aspen, presenting more then 20 films over the six days, including fall previews and award-winning features.

For more information on events and schedule go to aspenfilm.org.

THE CRYSTAL THEATRE

Carbondale's Crystal Theatre program for the Aspen FilmFest will kick off Friday with the Canadian documentary "This Mountain Life" showing at 5:30 p.m. and the feature film "Everybody Knows," starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem and directed by Academy Award winner Asghar Farhadi.

Saturday's lineup will start with the documentary "3 Days, 2 Nights," based on a 1974 plane crash near Glenwood Springs. The filmmaker follows crash survivors Mark and Andy Godfrey as they try to reconcile with the family tragedy that took the lives of their parents, brother and sister.

The genre-hybrid feature film "The Sisters Brothers," directed by Jacques Audiard, is about two brothers hired to kill a prospector set in Oregon in the 1800s. The movie, which stars notable Hollywood actors Jake Gyllenhall, Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly, will wrap up Saturday night's showing in Carbondale.

The final day of the Aspen Filmfest in Carbondale will feature two documentaries. "The Price of Free," at 5:30 p.m., follows Kailish Satyarthi in his crusade to liberate every child possible from slave labor in India, due to the rising global demand for cheap goods.

"Momentum Generation," at 7:30 p.m., will close the 2018 Carbondale program. It documents the friendships forged and tested between surfing legends Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Shane Dorian, Taylor Knox, Benji Weatherly, Kalani Robb, Ross Williams and Pat O'Connell.

