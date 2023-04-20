Cub Scout Pack 221 to plant Autumn ash tree in celebration of Arbor Day

Cub Scout Pack 221, which troops nearly 40 scouts from Parachute to New Castle, will be planting an Autumn ash tree at Flying Eagle Park in Silt on Friday to celebrate Colorado Arbor Day.

A day of celebration where groups of people are encouraged to plant trees throughout the United States, this will be the pack’s 14th year planting a tree in celebration of Arbor Day, Pack 221 co-leader John Harcourt said.

Part of the Flying Eagle Park ribbon cutting is to celebrate the renovations of the park. The community is encouraged to partake in the tree planting and ribbon cutting starting at 10 a.m.

A day of celebration that is typically held on April 28 throughout the United States, the state of Colorado announced the day would be celebrated on April 21 this year.

What started in Nebraska in the year 1872, Arbor Day quickly caught on throughout the state and was named an official holiday in Nebraska in 1885. By 1920, more than 45 states and territories were celebrating Arbor Day.

The town of Silt, which has been designated one of the country’s Tree City U.S.A’s for the past 22 years, will look to retain its title for a 23rd year in the coming months.

“It’s a good way to get all of our kids to help the community and develop good leadership skills and local participation,” Harcourt said.

The tree planting will consist of guest speaker, Agriculture and Natural Resource Specialist Amy Hauver, to talk about the importance of Arbor Day. Following the tree planting and ribbon cutting, doughnuts and drinks will be provided.

Silt Community Development Manager Nicole Centeno sees the event as an opportunity for kids to come together and have fun while also gaining knowledge about tees.

“We’re hoping to get quite a few kiddos out to acknowledge the new elements of the park but also teach the importance of planting trees,” Centeno said.

To sign up for Cub Scouts, email bigfishdaddy@gmail.com . Cub Scouts is available to boys and girls ranging from kindergarten to the fifth grade.

For those looking to celebrate Arbor Day Friday by attending the tree planting, Flying Eagle Park is located at 16th Street and Grand Avenue.