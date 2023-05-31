Cub scouts honor U.S. military’s fallen in New Castle

A Memorial Day Ceremony held at the High Land Cemetery in New Castle on Monday.

Caitlin Carey/Courtesy

Cub Scout 221 of New Castle and local residents attended a Memorial Day Flag ceremony at High Land Cemetery in New Castle on Monday, a city news release states.

“We honored our service men and women who are no longer with us with a moment of silence. A prayer was offered by the Cub Scouts as well,” the release states. “The flag ceremony was completed with a gun salute by Rich Medina, Mike Miller, Eric Williams, Andy Esquibel, Joe McNeal and Yadi Guthrie played Taps on the trumpet.”

Many people in the crowd said it was one of the most beautiful renditions of Taps they ever heard, the release states.

The Color Guard performs a three-rifle volley during Memorial Day in New Castle on Monday.

Caitlin Carey/Courtesy

“Later in the morning, a flyover was performed by two F-16s at the statue of Will “Pyro” Dubois, honoring all our fallen service men and women,” the release states.

New Castle Town Council member Caitlin Carey said for her, personally, Memorial Day is special because her grandfather, John “Jack” Carey, served three tours while in service, including being there at the Battle of Normandy on D-Day during WWII.

“It is also nice for a few moments to set differences aside and honor those who have served. Monday was evidence of that,” she said in the release. “There were flag hats and clothes, folks in red, white, and blue. An individual who arrived spoke to no one but stood in perfect attention the entire time — and then left in silence.

“It was just right.”