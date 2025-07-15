Cubed 2: Electric boogaloo — The great melting pot

The second installment of Rifle’s Third Thursday on Third returns this week, and while officially untitled, city staff call it “Triple T” and some locals have dubbed it “Cubed 2: Electric Boogaloo.”

This month’s theme is The Great Melting Pot — a nod to the United States as a blend of cultures, where individuals bring their own backgrounds and traditions to form a diverse community.

“We wanted to do something to the effect of blending in all the kinds of communities in Rifle,” said Delaney Passmore, event coordinator for the city. “July usually surrounds July 4 and celebrates America and we’re also proud of other cultures here in Rifle, so we wanted to do something to celebrate that as well.”

Passmore said Rifle’s Hispanic and Asian populations were part of the inspiration behind this month’s multicultural focus.

“We wanted to do a multicultural theme and we’re still figuring things out since it’s our first season,” Passmore said. “We’re trying to add different things to it.”

Himalayan Cuisine, a Glenwood Springs-based food truck, will offer Rifle a taste of Nepal with dishes such as tandoori chicken and naan.

“The first Third Thursday on Third was pretty successful,” Passmore said. “Once people see the band in the intersection, they want to come check out what’s happening here.”

Around 13 vendors have signed up for Thursday’s event— a few more than last time — and the popular foam cannon will make another appearance.

“The kids had so much fun, my nieces were soaked head to toe and we even had some adults run through,” Passmore said. “There will be more shade structures and some mist fans this time because we know it’s hot.”

The food truck area will extend farther west on Third Street to include the Rifle Climbing Center, which plans to host a cornhole game and a trivia event. Other Third Street businesses will also be participating as they did during the first event.

“The Tyler Rust Band is playing this time in the intersection,” Passmore said. “People are welcome to bring camping chairs to watch and listen while they play.”

The Moose Lodge will also be making hamburgers and hot dogs on east Third Street if none of the other restaurants catch your fancy.

Third Street and the intersection will be closing from 3-9 p.m. to reroute traffic.

Email Delaney Passmore at dpassmore@rifleco.org to sign up to be a vendor for future Third Thursdays on Third.