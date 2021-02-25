Curated Carbondale Gallery meant to raise awareness around climate change

Examples of the artwork featured at the Carbondale Arts NESTed Roots: Science and Art Collaboration with CUBoulder.



The “NESTed Roots” gallery debut will open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning March 5 at its R2 Gallery, a news release stated. Each piece in the show will have a focus on jump starting conversations and advocate involvement to fight against climate change.

Carbondale Arts partnered with CU Boulder’s “Nature, Environment, Science & Technology” (NEST) Studio on the showing, a news release states.

The show will feature an array of mediums from art films to photogravure etchings, a type of printmaking process using a copper plate, and work from individuals who sit in the crosshairs between art and science. Dr. Jorge Perez-Gallego, one of the curators from the NEST program, said the work being shown will not shy away from causing intense emotions that in return will ideally lead to actions for change.

“…Artists here root their work in our current climate crisis yet take it in different and diverse directions, sometimes straight, sometimes tangential, as it nourishes their intricate process. Our shared collective future may depend, and be rooted on, the many processes – whether scientific, artistic, philosophical – we are willing to trigger to inspire change,” Perez-Gallego said.

Brain Colley of Carbondale Arts and Lara Whitley from CORE are the other curators who helped put the gallery together. The show will run through March 25 with limited capacity viewing. To learn more about the artists, you can read their bios here .