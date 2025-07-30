DanceAspen debuts in Rifle on Third Thursday on Third in August

DanceAspen is making their debut in Rifle on Aug. 21 at the Ute Theater and Events Center.

While the Ute Theater focuses more on music, the theater is expanding their offerings and types of shows. DanceAspen will be sending some of their renowned performers up the valley for a premiere in Rifle.

This program includes internationally known Yin Yue’s “Ever After”, described as hypnotic and pulsating. DanceAspen’s local choreographer, Jonah Delgado, wrote a tennis-themed duet, “Love All” which will be performed. Additional eclectic, entertaining and world-class performances will be played out as well.

DanceAspen has chosen the next Third Thursday on Third as their debut to continue family fun and community support Rifle is known for. The Ute Theater will also be capturing footage of the show to broadcast on their own TV station for those who can’t make the performance.

For more information on the DanceAspen performance, visit utetheater.com/ .