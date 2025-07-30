DanceAspen debuts in Rifle on Third Thursday on Third in August
DanceAspen is making their debut in Rifle on Aug. 21 at the Ute Theater and Events Center.
While the Ute Theater focuses more on music, the theater is expanding their offerings and types of shows. DanceAspen will be sending some of their renowned performers up the valley for a premiere in Rifle.
This program includes internationally known Yin Yue’s “Ever After”, described as hypnotic and pulsating. DanceAspen’s local choreographer, Jonah Delgado, wrote a tennis-themed duet, “Love All” which will be performed. Additional eclectic, entertaining and world-class performances will be played out as well.
DanceAspen has chosen the next Third Thursday on Third as their debut to continue family fun and community support Rifle is known for. The Ute Theater will also be capturing footage of the show to broadcast on their own TV station for those who can’t make the performance.
For more information on the DanceAspen performance, visit utetheater.com/.
What: DanceAspen at the Ute Theater
Where: Ute Theater at 132 East Fourth St., Rifle
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21
Cost: $30 for adults, $15 for students, buy tickets at simpletix.com/e/dance-aspen-at-the-ute-theater-tickets-225823.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.