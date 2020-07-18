David Pruett appointed as new Garfield County Veterans Services Officer — Read more about him in the Monday PI print edition

New Garfield County Veterans Services Officer David Pruett.

Provided

Garfield County has appointed David Pruett as its new Veterans Services Officer for a two-year term that began on July 13.

The county issued a request for qualifications for the position, after former VSO Lisa Reed-Scott resigned the position in June. The query yielded five applicants, from which Pruett was determined to be the best fit for the role, according to a county press release.

Pruett is an honorably discharged Navy veteran (Navy Special Warfare). He was active duty as a member of the Navy Seals for almost five years before injuries ended his military career prematurely.

He works as an appraiser in his hometown of Rifle and has volunteered in the past as a firefighter for the Rifle Fire Protection District, ski patrol at Sunlight Mountain Resort and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

A Colorado native, Pruett received his degree in criminal justice from Colorado Mesa University (then Mesa State College) in 1994.

A veterans services officer must be a U.S. citizen, resident of Colorado and a military veteran who has been honorably discharged from the military or is on inactive duty.

The VSO assists veterans, surviving spouses, administrators, executors, guardians, heirs of veterans with filing benefit claims; advisement on available benefits; assistance with application processes; transportation to appointments; maintaining records and files; and reports to the Board of County Commissioners quarterly.

Pruett will be working out of the offices in both Glenwood Springs, at 803 Colorado Ave., and in Rifle, 195 W. 14th St., Building A. Contact information can be found online at garfield-county.com/veteran-services.

Read more about Pruett in the Post Independent’s Monday Profile feature.