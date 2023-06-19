Deadline for Glenwood Springs’ summer Special Olympics event is Monday

In this photo provided by Special Olympics Unified Cup, Soccer players celebrate a score during the first day of an inaugural Special Olympics Unified Cup soccer game in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Special Olympics Unified Cup via AP)

The Western Region Special Olympics Colorado is coming to Grand Junction and registration deadline is Monday. If you haven’t yet, make sure to sign up.

If you’ve missed the deadline, call the Glenwood Springs Community Center to see if they can get you signed up.

After signing up with the city of Glenwood Springs for the Special Olympics will be pre-olympics activities like leadership classes, physicals to be qualified for the special olympics and a meet-and-greet with other athletes.

It’s better to hear from people who have missed the deadline than to not hear from anyone at all, said Laine Fabijanic, Glenwood’s therapeutic recreation supervisor.

Even if it is too late to get people signed up for the summer Special Olympics, community center staff would like to hear from people and make sure to keep a line of communication with residents in the future, she said.

Use this link to register: teamsideline.com/sites/cogs/content/28764/Special-Olympics-Youth

Events that will be offered at the July 8 Western Region Special Olympics in Glenwood Springs include:

Athlete Leadership University

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The leadership university offers young athletes classes in leadership both on and off the field, what it means to be an athlete leader and opportunities in the future. For ages 21 years old and older.

Visit this link to sign up bit.ly/GSMedFest23

Special Olympics recommend bringing a mentor and taking the introduction class to decide whether to continue courses for leadership.

Email questions to slauchmen@specialolympicsco.org

Medfest

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free sport physicals to be cleared for the Special Olympics. Appointments are required to be in the Special Olympics and space is limited. Once signed up for an appointment, athletes will be contacted for additional information for Medfest. Paper applications will not be accepted.

Contact Jena Twete, senior inclusive health manager for Special Olympics Colorado at jtwete@specialolympicsco.org .

Meet and greet

3-5 p.m.

Events during the meet-and-greet are Unified Partner Training, Bocce Ball Clinic, bean bag toss, resource booths and snacks and drinks.