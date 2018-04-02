Debate on whether to expel Colorado Sen. Randy Baumgardner over sexual harassment allegations expected Monday afternoon

Democrats say they expect the Colorado Senate to debate a resolution Monday afternoon on whether to expel GOP state Sen. Randy Baumgardner over sexual harassment allegations.

The state Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, is slated to reconvene at 4 p.m. Monday for unspecified reasons.

Republican leadership in the chamber did not say why they were reconvening Monday evening.

Democrats say they are expecting the resolution on whether to eject Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, to be heard based on conversations they've had with Republican leadership.

Baumgardner is accused of slapping and grabbing the buttocks of a legislative aide multiple times during the 2016 legislative session. An outside investigation found that the reported incidents "more likely than not" happened, but he has continued to deny the allegations against him.

