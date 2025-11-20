Deck your halls at the Deck the Walls event in Carbondale

Editor’s Note: Incorrectly did not mention Carbondale Arts is holding the Deck the Walls event, one of their biggest fundraisers.

It’s almost time for the winter holidays, which means a lot of personalized gift-giving going around. Carbondale Arts is holding their Deck the Walls event at the Launch Pad for this purpose.

Taking place until Dec. 24, the Deck the Walls event invites holiday shoppers to choose from art from over 70 local artists throughout the Western Slope.

“It’s a holiday market that we present every year and we transform the gallery space into a massive artisan market,” said Marketing and Communications Director, Sarah Overbeck. “We have around 70 artisans and small businesses this year.”

Handmade hats, candles, art, print cards, chocolate, jewelry, calendars, rugs, wrapping papers, ornaments, and more will be displayed for sale.

“It’s a lovely gallery space and it takes a lot of effort to transform,” Overbeck said. “We have a whole crew that helps install everything.”

The artists and businesses take shifts manning the register during the market.

“It’s a fun way for the artists to be engaged in the cooperative market, to engage with people who enjoy their items,” Overbeck said. “It’s pretty neat to come to the countertop, drop some items you want to purchase, and then meet the person who made it.”

Staff at the Launchpad take special care choosing which artists will be at the Deck the Halls event.

“It’s a highly competitive selection process,” Overbeck said. “It’s a different way to be inclusive for people who are involved in the market.

“December’s First Friday, Light Up Carbondale, is pretty big for us, since Santa’s Sleigh comes up and the Grinch will be breakdancing,” Overbeck continued. “We’ll also have a pop-up winter market in the building the weekend before Christmas.”

The Launchpad is currently open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and closed on Wednesday and Sunday. Beginning after Black Friday, hours will shift 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.