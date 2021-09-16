Defiance Community Theater holding auditions for global event

The Defiance Community Players’ performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” in 2015. Numbers from the show are on the list for “All Together Now!”

Stacey Barnum/Defiance Community Theater

Defiance Community Theater is preparing to bounce back from COVID-19 in a big way, taking part in Music Theatre International’s global musical revue, “All Together Now!”

The show is a collection of famous musical pieces licensed to local theater groups along with resources like choreography and marketing for free. It includes 15 number slots spliced with three speeches and a video segment. At least 44 countries and territories will participate in the project between Nov. 12-15. As options open up among the pandemic, Defiance Community Theater is hoping to reintroduce the grandiose performance will reinvigorate community connection on a local and global scale.

“This particular show is so important because so many of us have felt alienated, ostracized, not by people but just for safety,” Defiance Community Theater Board Member Travis Wilson said.

He added that after the theater’s virtual production of “A Christmas Carol,” he had community members thank them, “because it was such a cold winter and that really gave them warmth.”

The theater has not been able to operate in-person throughout the pandemic and wanted to return to the stage with a bang. ‘All Together Now’ provided that opportunity.

Due to pandemic-related issues, the nine-person board shrunk to a headcount of five. They’re trying to grow the organization’s size and use the provided materials of the revue to put on a show that can serve as a fundraiser.

Now, they’re seeking community members to be involved in any way they can.

Auditions are open to the public. Cast members will be asked to turn around a revue in roughly six weeks. Performers will get the opportunity to participate in numbers from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “James and the Giant Peach,” “Les Miserables,” and other classic musicals, in some cases in immediate succession.

The audition process will involve a performance and an interview in a 10-minute session. To control crowds, auditions must be scheduled ahead of time. The location of the interviews has not yet been finalized.

Locations for the November performances are also still “in negotiation,” Secretary of the Board Chip Wells said. Updates will be provided on the group’s Facebook page, entitled “Defiance Community Players,” and its website, defiancecommunitytheater.org.

“I think the name of this project says it all,” Wells said. “It is time for us to all be together.”